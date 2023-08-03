There's no denying that sports betting has become extremely popular in recent years. It's become a method for sports fans to try and use their knowledge to win money. What isn't allowed though is players themselves betting on games, especially ones that they're playing in. A member of the University of Iowa football team as well as a former member of the baseball team were recently implicated in an investigation into sports gambling. Now it appears as if that investigation involves the basketball team as well. Former Iowa and current Nebraska guard Ahron Ulis was named as part of the Iowa betting scandal and is facing possible legal charges as per John Steppe of The Gazette.

According to Steppe, Ahron Ulis' part in the Iowa betting scandal involves multiple bets he placed on NCAA basketball and football games including one Iowa game. Ulis was not of legal gambling age when he allegedly placed these bets and was using his brother's information to place the bets.

Ulis had played three seasons of college basketball at Iowa before entering the transfer portal and transferring to Nebraska this offseason. According to Steppe, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was unaware of the potential charges when he recruited Ulis out of the transfer portal.

Under NCAA guidelines, athletes are prohibited from placing bets on sporting events involving their own schools. Doing so can result in permanent loss of athletic eligibility which is what Ulis is facing. The same guidelines state that athletes who place bets on sporting events not involving their own schools face losing only half a season of eligibility.