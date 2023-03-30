A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley might have inadvertently revealed just how much profit he made back when he was still into betting. A Twitter user, who goes with the Free Agency Frosty handle, posted a screenshot of Ridley’s response to a tweet suggesting that the wide receiver is going to wear the number zero in 2023 because that’s how much money he won from betting.

“That sh*t behind me but I won $36k,” Calvin Ridley said in the now-deleted tweet.

Here are the screenshots for those who are wondering pic.twitter.com/VTNhxNoZxE — Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 28, 2023

While most casual gamblers would think that winning nearly $40,000 from betting is life-changing, it doesn’t seem that way for Calvin Ridley from a profit standpoint. After all, he got suspended by the NFL indefinitely in 2022 following the investigation of his betting adventures, which led to the forfeiture of his base salary worth $11.1 million. It doesn’t take a lot to figure out that winning $36,000 from sports betting is virtually nothing when compared to an $11.1 million NFL salary.

In any case, Calvin Ridley is having a fresh start with the Jaguars after getting traded to the team by the Atlanta Falcons in November of 2022. Ridley will find himself with an immediate significant role in the Jaguars’ offense as one of the top targets of quarterback Trevor Lawrence downfield. The Jaguars were among the most prolific scoring teams in the league in 2022, finishing ninth with 23.9 points per game and seventh with 358.6 total yards per contest.

In four seasons played so far in the NFL, all with the Falcons, Calvin Ridley has career numbers of 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns on 248 receptions.