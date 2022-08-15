Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?

Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential.

The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but each of their losses was by fewer than 10 points. It would have drastically improved the season had Nebraska defeated Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State. A few plays separated them from stunning several of those top-ranked clubs.

In order to turn things around for Nebraska football, coach Scott Frost will need a few players to burst out of their shells during the season.

As such, which Cornhuskers have a chance to shine in 2022?

3 Nebraska breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

3. Jaeden Gould

There are a few defenders who might have taken this slot, but four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould has drawn so much attention during the preseason.

The New Jersey-born freshman CB chose Scott Frost as his coach and enrolled early so that once the fall season arrives, he will have had a full spring under his belt. That’s exactly what happened.

Nebraska football’s pass defense, which finished ninth in the Big Ten but 53rd overall the previous season, will be without three starters, including one cornerback. The only returning starter at that position is Quinton Newsome. Don’t be shocked if Gould supported him and pushed for playing time during the season.

Gould should play a lot if the Cornhuskers want to develop their defensive backfield for the future. Experts anticipate that he’ll be a standout.

2. Alante Brown

Alante Brown was the top prep school athlete in the nation a few years ago. In just two years, however, he has only made six catches for 71 yards. Maybe now is the time for him to make a big splash. Remember that he spent the previous two seasons down on the depth chart.

He’s been quiet, and the Cornhuskers didn’t really need him last season since Samori Toure, Austin Allen, and Omar Manning were leading the way. Due to the departure of two of those players, Brown should now have room for some significant playing time.

Observers expect Brown to be a starter. If so, he will probably be a quick slot receiver with the ability to grab a short slant and score. He might even develop into a standout receiver for this offense.

After a slow start to his career, Brown should come up and have a monster 600+ yard season with 30–40 receptions. He could be WR2 right behind Manning for Nebraska football.

1. Casey Thompson

Obviously, Casey Thompson might be considered a breakout prospect for the 2022 season. He would many experts’ pick even if he has already received a lot of attention.

"I would say it's his to lose right now." 🗣 Scott Frost, on Casey Thompson (@LilThurm) and the Nebraska QB competition Full practice report ➡️ https://t.co/Bbc8bwlQ0l pic.twitter.com/k6mD5G2q3G — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) August 9, 2022

Remember, though, that he hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface. With nine interceptions, he passed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. In his debut year as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback last year, he completed 63 percent of his throws. That’s good, but he is capable of so much more.

Adrian Martinez ultimately moved on to Kansas State, so Thompson has some big shoes to fill. Thompson and Martinez essentially exchanged conferences.

The Texas transfer recorded 157 running yards and four touchdowns last season, demonstrating his ability to run with the ball as well. He isn’t nearly as excellent of a rusher as Martinez, but he is good enough to at least keep opponents on their toes.

Thompson is going to have a huge year in 2022, and the Nebraska football fans are waiting with bated breath.