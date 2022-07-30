Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

“He’s really excited,” said Robinson, a fourth-year defender and the leader up front for the Huskers. “Just kind of learning the new ways and accepting our ways over what they did at Alabama — just working out with us — I don’t think they worked out like us.

“I think it was pretty hard on him when he came. But he got in real quick and it changed.”

Per The Athletic, Ty Robinson said that Wynn has had to “accept the ways” of Nebraska football over those of Alabama’s. Perfectly reasonable comment. But then it got crazy.

Robinson said that he doesn’t “think they worked out like us.” In other words, Alabama football doesn’t go as hard as the Cornhuskers do in the weight room or in workouts. If that’s indeed what the Nebraska lineman is insinuating, then that is a very bold take.

As if the Crimson Tide, who were bested by Georgia in last year’s national championship, needed any more motivation. Now, they have some prime bulletin board material ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Fortunately for Ty Robinson and the Cornhuskers, they won’t be playing against Alabama football on the 2022 schedule.