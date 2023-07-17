The Nebraska football program is entering a new era in 2023 under the leadership of head coach Matt Rhule. With Rhule at the helm, the team is undergoing a complete roster restructuring and implementing new schemes that will undoubtedly challenge and improve the players. It promises to be an intriguing year for the Cornhuskers as they aim to regain their position of relevance in college football after a prolonged period of misguided coaching errors.

One of the key aspects to watch this season in Lincoln is how the roster responds to the new schemes introduced by Rhule and his staff. Known for his ability to bring out the best in his players, there is potential for breakout performances. Let's take a closer look at some players who could make a significant impact.

MJ Sherman, EDGE

MJ Sherman is expected to play a vital role in the Nebraska football team as an edge rusher this season. With the departure of Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis to the NFL, there is a clear void that needs to be filled, making Sherman's transfer crucial for the Cornhusker defense.

Although he primarily played on special teams at Georgia, his talent should not be underestimated. Coming from a program loaded with defensive talent, Sherman's move to Nebraska indicates his potential to contribute significantly to Rhule's rebuilding efforts. If all goes well, he could emerge as a breakout star this season.

Marcus Washington, WR

Marcus Washington, entering his second season at Nebraska, has the potential to become the team's top wide receiver following the departure of Trey Palmer to the NFL. As a former four-star recruit, Washington is entering his senior season and is eager to make a lasting impact while aiming for a future in the NFL. Despite modest statistics last year, with 31 receptions, 471 yards, and two touchdowns, Washington has the opportunity to assume an expanded role under the new coaching staff. With uncertainty surrounding the receiver positions, this could be a breakout year for him.

Rahmir Johnson, RB

Rahmir Johnson has been a subject of discussion since the previous coaching staff at Nebraska under Scott Frost. As a versatile running back hailing from New Jersey, standing at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Johnson possesses the ability to play multiple positions. However, his potential wasn't fully realized under the previous coaching regime. Hindered by injuries last season likely an issue, Johnson's production suffered, as he amassed less than 300 total yards. Similar to the previous coaching staff, the new one holds similar expectations for Johnson, recognizing his unique skill set and playmaking abilities. By utilizing him in various positions, they hope to unleash his full potential, which could lead to a breakout season for the redshirt junior.

Omar Brown, DB

Omar Brown is entering his senior season with a desire for a fresh start after a challenging year. Fortunately, he will have the opportunity to do so under the new coaching staff, which he appears to appreciate, particularly in terms of the new defensive scheme.

Nebraska will be implementing the 3-3-5 scheme this year, led by new defensive coordinator Tony White from Syracuse. Known for its unconventional alignments and aggressive blitzing, the scheme incorporates a “rover” position, adding another safety who can also line up as a linebacker.

Brown has yet to produce significant results at Nebraska, playing only 53 snaps last year. However, if utilized effectively in the rover position, as expected, he has the potential for a productive and breakout year.

Jimari Butler, LB

Jimari Butler, entering his fourth year with the Nebraska football program, is another player hoping to finally make his mark. Like Brown, he is optimistic about the defensive scheme implemented by White and believes it will allow him to showcase his abilities. The “Jack” linebacker position holds promise for Butler, alongside the aforementioned MJ Sherman.

Butler could become another vital piece of Nebraska's new defense in 2023. With a new coaching staff possibly granting increased playing time to previously underutilized players like Butler, he has an opportunity to develop further and potentially have a breakout season.

Arik Gilbert, TE

Arik Gilbert, if eligible to play this year, could be a standout performer for the Cornhuskers. Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, is currently awaiting a transfer waiver decision after transferring multiple times. With his transfer from LSU to Georgia in 2021 and subsequently to Nebraska this offseason, his eligibility remains uncertain. Nonetheless, if granted the opportunity to play, Gilbert possesses a skill set that could greatly benefit the rebuilding Nebraska football squad. While his eligibility situation adds a level of uncertainty, Gilbert's potential impact on the field would be worth the wait.