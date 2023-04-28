Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thomspon has made a major decision on his future, as the Cornhuskers QB has decided to enter the transfer portal, per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Thompson is reportedly entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Nebraska football’s 2022 starter, Thompson is now in the portal for the second time in his career.

A former four-star recruit out of high school, Thompson committed to the Texas Longhorns back in December of 2017.

But Thompson transferred from Texas two days after they landed the commitments of Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, choosing Nebraska football in January of 2022.

After firing 24 touchdown passes for the Longhorns as a junior, the talented signal-caller threw for 2,407 yards while completing 63.1 percent of his passes in 2022. He added 17 touchdowns through the air and five on the ground.

But the 2022 season was anything but easy for the injury-prone Thompson, who dealt with an elbow ailment that cost him two games, then had offseason surgery on his shoulder.

To top it off, Thompson’s head coach Scott Frost, was fired at the beginning of the 2022 season, ensuring there would be no continuity in Lincoln, either.

While new head coach Matt Rhule promised a QB competition between Thompson and Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, the latter seemed to have the upper hand.

Rhule has had his eye on Sims since his days coaching the Carolina Panthers.

That, Sims’ strong play this spring, and the fact that Thompson was limited in his throwing coming off of surgery, certainly didn’t help the former Longhorns star’s case.

Now, expect Thompson to be a popular target in the transfer portal.