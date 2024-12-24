The college football season still has a ways to go before we hit the offseason, but preparation for the 2025 season is still well underway as the transfer portal is open. The Nebraska football team picked up a big commitment from the portal on Tuesday as Kentucky wide receiver transfer Dane Key is coming to play for the Cornhuskers. Head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola were looking for more weapons, and they got one.

“BREAKING: Kentucky transfer WR Dane Key has committed to Nebraska,” On3 said in a post. “Key is the No. 9 prospect in the transfer portal.”

There is still some time left in the 2024 season for the Nebraska football team as they still have their bowl game. The Cornhuskers are going bowling for the first time since 2016 as they are playing Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. Still, Matt Rhule and Nebraska are busy attacking the transfer portal, and this commitment from Dane Key is a big one.

Key has been with Kentucky for three seasons now and he was an immediate contributor from day one. As a freshman during the 2022 season, Key hauled in 37 receptions for 519 yards and six touchdowns. He had another strong season in 2023, and then this season, Key finished with 47 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns.

Getting experienced talent that can come in and contribute from day one is the whole point of the transfer portal, and that is exactly what Nebraska is getting here with Key. Dylan Raiola will be in his sophomore season next year looking for a big leap, and having a guy like Key as a weapon will certainly be helpful.

Nebraska will finish up their 2024 season this weekend in New York City against Boston College. The Pinstripe Bowl will kickoff at noon ET from Yankee Stadium, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Cornhuskers are currently favored by 3.5 points.