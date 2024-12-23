Nebraska football just landed a very talented linebacker from Oklahoma through the transfer portal. Head coach Matt Rhule has been multitasking over the past few weeks, preparing the Cornhuskers for their first bowl game since 2016 and signing players in the transfer portal. Nebraska is trying to rise through the ranks of a Big Ten conference that just got even more loaded. One of the strategies the program has taken up recently is adding more weapons around freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.

As the Cornhuskers make moves on that end, Matt Rhule is also signing an exciting defensive player. According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Hayes Fawcett, former Oklahoma linebacker Dasan McCullough is committing to Nebraska. The Bloomington, Indiana native has one year of eligibility left.

In his three-year career, McCullough has recorded 95 tackles, five sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. Dasan's accolades include earning freshman All-American and All-Big Ten during his first year at Nebraska.

Nebraska's rebuild on both sides of the field gives reason for optimism

The Cornhuskers started very strong in 2024, winning five out of their first six games. This year's standout victory for the program was a dominant win over Colorado. Matt Rhule's team, however, struggled in Big Ten play, going 3-6 in the conference.

Nebraska's defense gave up 19.8 points per game, ranking seventh in the conference. This unit was the more solid side of the ball, aside from in the Cornhuskers' embarrassing blowout loss to Indiana.

Overall, Nebraska has the No. 21 ranked recruiting class coming in 2025. The program already has several players committing during this transfer portal window and is awaiting the decisions of many more prized targets. Matt Rhule's team is poised to take a big leap forward in year three under him. The Cornhuskers' head coach's stints at Baylor and Temple indicate that the third season is where his programs elevate themselves even above fan expectations.

The twelve-team College Football Playoff allows a program like Nebraska to return to where it belongs in the sport's hierarchy. The Big Ten got four teams into the field and now has three programs in the quarterfinals. The conference will continue to get multiple teams into the bracket, giving Nebraska the chance to be one of them, even with a few losses.

The Cornhuskers have already released their schedule for next year. While there are plenty of programs with the potential to be elite in 2025, many of these teams have uncertain futures. Adding Dasan McCullough gives Nebraska more certainty for a program that should be on the rise.