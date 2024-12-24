ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nebraska looks for their first bowl win since 2015 as they face Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boston College-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Boston College-Nebraska Last Game – Matchup History

Boston College enters the game at 7-5 on the year. They opened up the year 4-1 with the only loss being by six points to Missouri. Still, they would lose four of the next five, with the only win being over Syracuse by six points. Boston College would end the season strong though, beating North Carolina 41-21, and then Pitt 34-23. Meanwhile, Nebraska is 6-6 on the year. After opening the year 5-1, with the only loss being by seven to a ranked Illinois team, they would struggle down the stretch. They lost five of their last six games, including losses to UCLA, USC, and Iowa, but they did become bowl-eligible the second to last week of the year, beating Wisconsin 44-25.

Overall Series: These teams have not faced each other before. Boston College is receiving their third bowl invite in four years, winning the Fenway Bowl last season. Nebraska is in their first bowl since 2016, when they lost the Music City Bowl under Mike Riley, they have not won a bowl game since 2015, when they won the Foster Farms Bowl under Riley as well.

Here are the Boston College-Nebraska College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Nebraska Odds

Boston College: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Nebraska: -3.5 (-1100

Moneyline: -162

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Nebraska

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College was 66th in the nation in points per game while sitting 95th in yards per game. They are 57th in the nation in the rush, and 109th in the pass. Boston College was led by Thomas Castellanos until he left for the transfer portal. Grayson James will start this game. He has completed 80 of 125 passes this year for 901 yards and six scores. He also has two interceptions. He has also run in three touchdowns this year.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 60 receptions for 590 yards and three scores. Further, Kamari Morales has 26 receptions for 311 yards and six scores this year. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 406 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in 15 receptions for 268 yards and four scores. Kye Robichaux has run 165 carries this year for 725 yards and ten scores. Finally, Turbo Richard has 51 carries for 271 yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 69th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 69th in opponent yards per game. They are 23rd against the run and 118th against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having 16.5 sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have two pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Johnson has also scored a defensive touchdown this year.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is 97th in points per game while sitting 93rd in yards per game. They are 92nd in the run and 68th in the pass. Dylan Riola has led the way for Nebraska. He has completed 253 of 380 passes this year for 2,595 yards and 12 touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted ten times this year while also being sacked 26 times this year.

In the receiving game, Jahmal Banks leads the way. He has 40 recpetions for 508 yards and three scores. Isiah Neyor has also been solid with 34 recpetions for 455 yards and five scores. Finally, Jacory Barney Jr. has 52 receptions this year for 431 yards but has not scored. In the running game, Dante Dowdell led the way, but Dowdell is in the transfer portal. This means Emmett Johnson will lead the way. He rran for 523 yards and a touchdown this year.

Nebraska is 23rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 14th in opponent yards per game. They are eighth against the run while sitting 53rd against the pass this year. John Bullock has been great this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having three sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, and a touchdown this year.

Final Boston College-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

One of the biggest issues in the stretch run for Nebraska was turnovers. They are 68th in the nation in turnover margin this year. Meanwhile, Boston College is 22nd in the nation. further, Nebraska will have little ground game in this one with Dante Dowdell gone. They are missing two staring defensive players, and three others that played major time. Take Boston College in this one.

Final Boston College-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Boston College +3.5 (-110)