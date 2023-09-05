Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders had a debut to remember for the Buffaloes last weekend in the Buffaloes' upset win over TCU, and a pretty big name in the football world noticed it.

Sanders said Tom Brady texted him after the game. The message was, “Don't be satisfied.”

Sanders, who endorses Brady's athletic fashion line, has a good relationship with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. He mentioned other advice that Brady has given him, including the importance of focusing on the bad things and finding ways to improve them rather than the good things.

Sanders and Colorado football made a statement last Saturday by defeating the national runner-up from a season ago. The transfer from Jackson State threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Buffaloes to a season-opening victory.

Colorado football, coached by Sheduer's father, Deion Sanders, is the talk of the college football world and will continue to be with performances like the one against TCU. The elder Sanders was criticized for naming his son the starting quarterback, but his decision is already paying off after just one game.

Tom Brady has previously talked about his admiration for Deion Sanders and what he's building at Colorado. He mentioned on his podcast Let's Go! that he loves to see a father-son duo lighting up the football world like Deion and Shedeur are doing.

The target on Colorado football's back is even bigger now following its Week 1 win. Shedeur Sanders will be expected to play at a high level the rest of the season as well and could even vault himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation.