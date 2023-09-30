Nebraska football's quarterback situation received some clarity ahead of their Big Ten clash against the Michigan Wolverines. With Cornhuskers QB Jeff Sims still dealing with an ankle injury, the team will be starting Heinrich Haarberg for the third straight week, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule declined to provide any clarity on the quarterback situation at the beginning of the week, saying that he didn't know who the starter would be between Haarberg and Sims, who entered the year as the projected QB1.

Haarberg and Sims split the reps at practice this week, a plan that could translate to the game against the second-ranked Wolverines.

Sims, still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the loss to Colorado, started the first two games of the year for the Cornhuskers but struggled mightily with turnovers, as he threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles in the two contests, both losses for Nebraska.

Since that point, it's been Haarberg, a sophomore, under center for Nebraska football. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller has added a different dimension to the Cornhuskers offense, as he's thrown for 265 yards and three touchdowns while rumbling for 255 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Cornhuskers have bested both Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech to even their record at 2-2, but a Michigan football team that has rolled to a 4-0 record- but has not yet found their groove- presents a different kind of challenge.

It wouldn't be surprising to see both Haarberg and Sims out there at QB, but the former should be expected to see the majority of the playing time.