The Nebraska football team is gearing up for a massive Big Ten battle with Michigan on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Cornhuskers entered the week unsure of who was going to be the team's starting quarterback. Heinrich Haarberg started in the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech but was unable to finish the game as he dealt with an injury, and Jeff Sims has been out since the loss at Colorado.

However, Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield gave an update on both signal-callers, per Sam McKewon.

‘Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield says Heinrich Haarberg was “full go” at practice. He and Jeff Sims (not 100%) both took reps.'

So, Haarberg and Sims both took reps under center for Nebraska, but Sims is still not fully ready to go and is working hard to return after missing the past two games with an injury. After transferring from Georgia Tech, Sims won the job as the starter in the offseason, so there is a lot of excitement about him.

The Nebraska football team has been hit hard with injuries in Matt Rhule's first season as the head coach, and they lost a pair of running backs for the season with various injuries, so dealing with a quarterback dilemma makes things even more difficult. On top of all that, Nebraska faces Michigan at home and then travels to face Illinois before a much-needed bye in Week 7.

As of now, there seems to be a chance Sims makes his return for Nebraska, but it will be a big situation to monitor agead of the game against JIm Harbaugh and the Wolveries.