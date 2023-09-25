The Nebraska football team is 2-2 after defeating Louisiana Tech in Week 4, but head coach Matt Rhule is still trying to figure out his quarterback dilemma. Jeff Sims began the year as the team's starter, but then Heinrich Haarberg took over. With a massive Week 5 Big Ten showdown against Michigan on top, Rhule admits he is still deciding who the starter will be, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

‘Nebraska coach Matt Rhule remains undecided for Saturday between Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims. “For me to sit up here on Monday and say I don’t know… this isn’t gamesmanship.”‘

Harrberg went 8-of-17, throwing for 107 yards and a score but was unable to finish the game on Saturday. Chubba Purdy came in the game but had just one pass attempt with the game already out of reach.

As for Sims, he hasn't played since the Week 2 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes after suffering an injury, although he has been working hard to get back on the field for the Nebraska football program. Nebraska also lost a pair of running backs prior to the Louisiana Tech game, so things aren't going well on the injury front so far.

Sims, who transferred from Georgia Tech and was named the starter prior to the season, hasn't found his groove yet. In two games, he has thrown just 220 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, although he added 156 yards and a score on the ground.

The Cornhuskers will already be heavy underdogs against a loaded Michigan team, and Rhule dealing with a QB controversy doesn't help it one bit.