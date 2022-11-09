By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Nebraska football won’t be with star safety Myles Farmer when they play the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Farmer has been suspended by the Cornhuskers following his arrest for driving under the influence. According to Sports Illustrated, the fourth-year safety was stopped by police early Sunday morning after failing to use a turn signal. When he showed signs of impairment, his blood alcohol level was tested, revealing a blood alcohol content of .123.

Michigan football interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced the suspension in a statement, adding that Myles Farmer will be subjected to “internal discipline.”

Furthermore, in his Tuesday press conference ahead of their meeting with the undefeated Michigan squad this weekend, Joseph revealed his plan to use Phalen Sanford and DeShon Singleton to fill the void that Farmer leaves on defense. Farmer is the Cornhuskers’ second-leading tackler with 62 total tackles in nine appearances.

“Myles made a mistake. He made a bad mistake. We do not condone that. We always talk about protect the football team, and he did not. He will be suspended this week, and we will reevaluate him after this week,” Joseph said, per Nebraska football.

“It is something that you cannot do. That is not smart. You have to protect the team. I am very disappointed in Myles, and Myles is going to make this right. He is going to do some things to get back in good grace with this football team but we are not going to condone that. That is bad. That is a bad situation. He understands that. He is a good kid. He made a mistake but we can not make mistakes like that.”