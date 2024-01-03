Will he end up with the Cornhuskers?

Nothing is set in stone just yet between Nebraska football and former Texas Longhorns downfield weapon Isaiah Neyor, but the wide receiver is reportedly scheduled to visit with the Cornhuskers this coming weekend amid his decision to test the waters of the transfer portal, per Husker Online’s Sean Callahan (h/t Andrew Graham of On3).

Neyor started his college career in 2020 with the Wyoming Cowboys with whom he played until the 2021 campaign. In 2022, he suffered an injury during a preseason camp and appeared in only one game for the Longhorns in 2023.

Neyor is now looking to jumpstart his career, potentially with Nebraska football. The Cornhuskers did not exactly have an electrifying passing attack in 2023, ranking just 128th in the nation with only 135.9 total yards per game, but there's a chance for them to be much more prolific on the air in 2024, especially with five-star quarterback Dyland Raiola coming in. Billy Kemp IV led the Cornhuskers in 2023 with just 310 receiving yards along with a touchdown.

Neyor's 2021 season with the Cowboys is still his best so far in college. In that campaign, he recorded a total of 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions. The potential is still there for Neyor, who, because of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and his injury in 2022, still has multiple years of eligibility left.

Nebraska football just finished a disappointing 2023 season, the Cornhuskers's first under head coach Matt Rhule, as they went only 5-7 overall. Nebraska lost all of their final four games of the season and ended up not being eligible to earn a bowl invite.