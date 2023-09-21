Nebraska football finally grabbed their first win of the 2023 season in Week 3, beating Northern Illinois 35-11. That was with backup Heinrich Haarberg under center, who played in place of starting QB Jeff Sims. He was sidelined due to injury.

On Thursday, head coach Matt Rhule gave an update on Sims' status for Week 4 against Louisiana Tech and hinted at what the plan may be at quarterback as the Cornhuskers look to improve to 2-2.

Via Mitch Sherman:

“Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says QB Jeff Sims has had a “good week of practice.” He's getting close to 100 percent, Rhule says. No announcement on a starting QB for Saturday.”

“Matt Rhule says he's OK taking the QB decision to late in the week, even to Saturday. And he said, “I have no problem playing multiple guys.”

Sims suffered an ankle injury in the blowout loss to Colorado in Week 2 and was absolutely roasted on social media for turning the ball over three times. He threw one interception and also lost the football twice.

Overall, it's been a miserable season for Sims. He's completed just 58.8% of his passes for 220 yards and one touchdown against four picks. Abysmal. It's not exactly surprising to hear Rhule say he could use multiple QBs on Saturday because Jeff Sims hasn't proved anything.

Haarberg meanwhile showed some promise in his Week 3 start for Nebraska football, completing 14 of 24 passes for 158 yards and two TDs. He also did serious damage with his legs, rushing for 98 yards and one score for an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

We'll see who gets the start.