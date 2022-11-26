Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official: Matt Rhule is the next head coach of the Nebraska football program. The former NFL and college football coach will spearhead the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost’s dismissal from the team. Rhule’s track record in college make him a desirable candidate on paper.

Matt Rhule’s reaction to being hired should also excited Nebraska football fans. The ex-NFL head coach said that he grew up being a fan of the Cornhuskers, per Max Olson. Rhule should hopefully bring a breath of fresh air to a team that has been struggling heavily in the last few years.

Matt Rhule on College GameDay: “This is Nebraska. This is a team I grew up not just watching, this is a team I grew up revering.”

It’s easy to forget after his disastrous stint in the NFL, but Matt Rhule did an excellent job in his last two college stints. The newly-minted Nebraska football coach turned things around in Baylor and Temple, helping these programs find their footing. That should give Cornhuskers fans some confidence as he takes over from Scott Frost.

Prior to joining Nebraska, Matt Rhule was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers football squad. Unfortunately, his NFL career didn’t go as swimmingly as his college career. Rhule’s management style was ill-fitted for the professional scene. The Panthers’ lack of talent also severely hurt his chances. As a result, he was fired just a few games into the 2022 season.

It will be interesting to see what changes Rhule can bring to Nebraska’s football program.