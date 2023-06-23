The Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team has been catching plenty of headlines following the massive addition of Oklahoma Sooners star Jordy Bahl. She held her introductory press conference recently, and she gave a lot of answers about her decision to transfer to her home state.

As a result of the Cornhuskers landing Jordy Bahl, who just won a College World Series with the Sooners, season ticket interest is spiking like no other.

You did that Husker Nation. Current season ticket holders + New interest in supporting the Red Team Can’t wait to see the Bowlin crowds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HdLqC9p2JE — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 23, 2023

Bowlin Stadium will more than likely be jam-packed with fans flocking to see Bahl, who is perhaps the biggest star in the game after a magnificent season. This past year, she went 22-1 with a 1.09 ERA and 205 strikeouts en route to a national title.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She will easily become the player to watch for Nebraska, and this is only the first wave of the frenzy. Oddly enough, per the Cornhuskers website, Bowlin Stadium fits just 2,500, so the school might need to get to work to add more seating with the hype and excitement Bahl will bring to the program.

The Cornhuskers softball team went 36-22 this past season, and head coach Rhonda Revelle mentioned the immediate impact a player of Bahl's stature will have on the team. Hopefully, this is a turning point for the program.

Jordy Bahl has barely made the transition to the Nebraska softball program, and she is still getting settled into her new locker room and her teammates. Yet, fans are lining up left and right to see her throw pitches at Bowlin Stadium, and it's official: The Jordy Bahl effect is here.