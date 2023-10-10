Neil Gaiman sent fans clamoring for Good Omens season 3 updates a firm message.

“You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired?” Gaiman's post begins on Tumblr.

Spoiler alert: He didn't.

The post continues, “I’m not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there’s really no point in asking me to make things happen, or to tell me what you do or you don’t want to happen. I’m not going to.”

Good Omens, the Prime Video series adapted from the 1990 novel written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, is about the ineffable relationship between angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. The angel, played by Michael Sheen, and demon, played by David Tennant, navigate living on earth as they try to prevent and/or cause the apocalypse from happening.

At least that's what happened in Season 1.

Season 2, which started airing in July, ended with a cliffhanger that left fans wanting more. They took to social media, specifically Tumblr, where Gaiman is wont to interact more with fans, to bombard him with questions regarding the fate of the “ineffable husbands.” The phrase is Aziraphale and Crowley's ship name.

To the uninitiated, a ship is what fans call the perceived (or real) relationship between their favorite characters.

Since its publishing decades ago, Good Omens has had a dedicated fanbase devoted to the goings on between the angel and demon. When Season 2 of the show ended with a poignant farewell and a devastated fan-favorite, fans hied off to the fondly described “hellsite” to demand answers.

Good Omens has received louder fan love than his other franchise The Sandman, which is still streaming on Netflix. The series began filming just before the strikes, but is currently on hold until deals with both unions are reached.

Neil Gaiman, who was battling COVID again, made clear that he needs to develop the Good Omens story on his own and in a way that honors Pratchett's legacy.