Adam Silver's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. He has been a major part of the growth of the NBA since taking over the commissioner role in 2014 and signed a contract extension to be NBA commissioner through at least the end of the decade. Let's look at Adam Silver's net worth in 2025.

What is Adam Silver's net worth in 2025?: $40 million (estimate)

Silver was a successful lawyer but followed his passion for sports into an executive career in the NBA. Adam Silver's net worth in 2025 sits at about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Silver is an American lawyer and sports executive, currently the commissioner of the NBA. He has been with the NBA since 1992.

Silver grew up in Rye, N.Y., and graduated from Rye High School in 1980. After high school, Silver attended Duke University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

He worked at Les AuCoin from 1984 to 1985 as a legislative aide. Silver then attended the University of Chicago Law School, graduating with a J.D. degree in 1988.

Adam Silver's early professional career

After law school, Silver spent one year as a law clerk for Judge Kimba Wood of the U.S. District Court. He was also an associate with the law firm of Cravath, Swaine, & Moore.

In 1992, Silver joined the NBA and worked in various roles. His first role was the president and COO of NBA Entertainment. He also held the positions of senior VP and COO, NBA Entertainment, NBA chief of staff, and special assistant to the commissioner.

During his time with NBA Entertainment, Silver was an executive producer of the IMAX movie Michael Jordan to the Max and Whatever Happened to Michael Ray? He also worked on Like Mike and The Year of the Yao.

His most important role before becoming commissioner was as the NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer for eight years.

He was involved in negotiating the league's last three collective-bargaining agreements with the National Basketball Players Association, the development of the WNBA and NBA Development League, and the partnership with Turner Broadcasting.

Adam Silver's appointment as commissioner

David Stern was a massive supporter of Silver becoming the next commissioner. Silver was unanimously approved by the NBA owners on Feb. 1, 2014, when Stern stepped down as NBA commissioner.

Silver had his first controversy as commissioner in 2014 when TMZ Sports released a video of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling holding a conversation that included racist remarks. He took immediate action, banning Sterling from the NBA for life.

He also fined Sterling $2.5 million, the maximum allowed under the constitution. Silver stripped Sterling of his authority over the Clippers and urged owners to vote Sterling out of ownership. It was one of the most severe punishments ever for a professional sports owner.

Silver was one of the first members of any professional sports league to endorse legalized sports betting. He published an op-ed piece in The New York Times, announcing he was in favor of legalized and regulated sports betting.

Looking back at it, Silver was well ahead of his time with sports betting. We now know how big of an impact betting made on the sports world.

The NBA was also one of the first sports leagues that had to decide the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 11, 2020, Silver had to suspend the 2019-20 NBA season.

Silver instituted a bubble on June 4, 2020, a $170 million investment to create a safe space for the players and coaches. They completed the season, and Silver stated that the bubble was “better than what we had envisioned.”

Silver earns an estimated $10 million per season. At the end of 2023-24, Silver had made $100 million in salary from the league.

Adam Silver's personal life

Adam Silver was No. 1 on Sports Business Journal's 50 Most Influential People in Sports Business. Silver was named Executive of the Year by Sports Business Journal in 2015.

He was also Sports Illustrated's Executive of the Year in 2014. He has sat on the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital since 2023.

Silver married interior designer Maggie Grise in 2015, and the couple has two daughters.

Silver knew he would make plenty of money in his career as a lawyer. However, he had no idea that his net worth would be so massive as the leader of the NBA.

Nevertheless, did Adam Silver's net worth in 2025 surprise you?