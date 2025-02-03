Anthony Davis' net worth in 2025 is $160 million. Davis is an All-Star big man that was just involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. In February 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal that landed All-Star point guard Luka Doncic in Los Angeles.

Davis is a nine-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, and an NBA champion. Here's a look at Anthony Davis’ net worth in 2025.

What is Anthony Davis’ net worth in 2025?: $160 million (estimate)

Anthony Davis' net worth in 2025 is $160 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony Davis was born on March 11, 1993, in Chicago. He attended Perspectives Charter School, where Davis began his prep career as a guard.

A growth spurt midway through high school turned Davis into a big man and one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation. As a senior, Davis showcased his dominance by averaging 32 points, 22 rebounds, and seven blocks per game, earning McDonald's All-American honors.

Anthony Davis' college career

Davis received scholarship offers from the top programs in college basketball, like Ohio State, Syracuse, North Carolina, and Kentucky, among others. Davis eventually committed to the University of Kentucky.

However, Davis’ pledge to the Wildcats was controversial after his father was accused of asking for $200,000 in exchange for his son's commitment. Fortunately, the article has been taken down with the Davis family denying the accusation made by the Chicago Sun-Times.

But despite the off-court drama, Davis didn’t let it affect his performance on the court. For the University of Kentucky, Davis was a force to be reckoned with.

The Wildcats star averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. But more importantly, Davis would lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship after defeating Kansas 67-59.

In the championship game, Davis only tallied six points on 1-of-10 shooting. However, he also registered 16 rebounds, five assists, and six blocks.

Anthony Davis is drafted first overall

After a productive one-and-done stint with Kentucky, Davis declared for the 2012 NBA draft, where the New Orleans Hornets selected him in the first round with the first-overall pick. The Hornets then chanded their name to the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis went on to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $23.2 million.

As a rookie, Davis didn’t disappoint. Fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics, he showcased his potential by averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. In the process, Davis made the All-Rookie First Team.

After a promising rookie season, Davis became a fixture in the All-Star game, netting his first All-Star selection during his sophomore year when he averaged 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.8 rejections per game. Davis led the league in blocks for the first time before doing it two more times in his NBA career.

Davis would go on to establish himself as an elite big man in the NBA after becoming a double-double threat on a nightly basis. After his third season in the NBA, the Pelicans were convinced that Davis was the face of their future. As a result, the Pelicans rewarded Davis with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $145 million.

Davis stayed in New Orleans for four more seasons. Unfortunately, he couldn’t lead the Pelicans to a deep playoff run.

Their most successful postseason stint came in 2018 when the Pelicans got through the first round after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers before falling to the Golden State Warriors in five games. With repeated playoff disappointments, Davis eventually requested a trade from New Orleans.

Anthony Davis is traded to the Lakers

Just before the 2019-20 season, Davis headlined a blockbuster trade that landed him in Los Angeles. The Lakers sent their young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart plus three first-round draft picks to New Orleans.

Davis’ arrival marked a team-up with LeBron James, as the duo would go on to take care of business in the 2020 NBA bubble, where the Lakers emerged as NBA champions. In the process, Davis won his first NBA championship and the franchise’s first since 2010.

After a historic debut season as teammates, the Lakers kept their All-Star duo intact. Aside from giving James his contract extension, Davis also received a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $190 million.

However, since winning the title in the NBA Bubble, Davis' team-up with James has been largely disappointing. The Lakers have failed to finish higher than the fourth seed in the Western Conference and have not reached the Western Conference Finals since winning it all. In 2023-24, the Lakers finished eighth and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham and hired JJ Redick to replace him. The Lakers were off to a solid start, good for fifth in the Western Conference, before they traded Davis to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis' endorsement income

Given Davis’ rise as one of the best players in the NBA, it isn’t a surprise that various brands have partnered with him. Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Davis also earns from his endorsement deals.

Davis has endorsement deals with major brands including Foot Locker, Beats Electronics, Red Bull, Ruffles, ExxonMobil, Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Nike. Davis earns $10 million annually from endorsement deals alone, according to Forbes. However, it remains to be seen how leaving Los Angeles for Dallas will affect Davis' endorsement income in the future.

Nevertheless, was Anthony Davis' net worth in 2025 a surprise?