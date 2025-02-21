Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2025 is $8 million. Keoghan is an Irish actor who has been fairly active in his career, appearing in over 25 films and making some appearances on TV as well. He has been generally critically acclaimed for his roles, and it is clear that a huge career awaits the Irishman.

In 2023, he was in the spotlight due to being nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the movie The Banshees of Inisherin. Here is a look at Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2025.

What is Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2025?: $8 million (estimate)

The estimation, according to many sources including Celebrity Net Worth, is that Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2025 is around $8 million. His career is just starting, and many of his movies came in smaller productions or smaller roles.

Barry Keoghan was born on the 18th of October 1992 in Dublin, Ireland. His upbringing was very tough. Not only is Dublin one of the toughest cities in Europe, but he also had issues within his family. Unfortunately for Keoghan, his mother was a drug addict, and in 2004, when Keoghan was just 12, his mother passed away due to drug issues.

He spent the rest of his childhood, with his brother Eric, being tossed around different foster homes. Overall, in just seven years, he was in 13 different foster homes. Finally, their grandmother, aunt, and older sister accepted them and helped the brothers get back on their feet.

Keoghan's love of films and acting began when he was a kid. According to Keoghan himself, he and his friends sneaked into cinemas around Dublin to watch movies, but he was unfortunately barred from the local theater after being caught.

One more story from his upbringing, and how tough it was, concerns Barry Keoghan's inability to pay €2.20 for a bus to get him to acting school, illustrating how tough it was for the young actor.

However, as he was getting better and better at his craft, Keoghan started getting more and more roles, and it all started with a cameo that he got after answering a casting call posted on a shop window. After that, slowly, roles began going toward the Irish actor.

Barry Keoghan's early roles

His earlier roles include being a supporting actor in Dunkirk, the historical movie released in 2017, and Black '47, the film about the Irish famine. In TV, he sporadically appeared in Irish soaps and TV shows, before depicting one of the Soviet troops cleaning up the nuclear power plant in the HBO classic Chernobyl.

Then in 2021, he appeared in an MCU movie, Eternals, portraying Druig, a member of the superhuman Eternals race. In the same year, he appeared in The Green Knight.

2022 his biggest success on the big screen came when The Banshees of Inisherin came out. This movie received nominations for various Academy Awards, including for Keoghan himself. He got a nomination for the best supporting role. He also was nominated for a Golden Globe for the same role but did not win either award.

Since then, Keoghan has appeared in movies such as Saltburn, Bird, and Bring Them Down. He also has had recurring roles in the TV series Top Boy and the TV mini-series Maters of the Air. He also will be in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film and the movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, which comes out in 2025.

Barry Keoghan's other interests

Outside of acting, Barry Keoghan is an amateur boxer. Keoghan is also the ambassador for Dior, which likely brings him a ton of income too. He is also very charitable, as he is the ambassador for the Barretstown charity. He organizes a camp for children with cancer and other serious illnesses at Barretstown Castle in England.

Nevertheless, was Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2025 a surprise?