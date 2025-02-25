Bill Simmons' net worth in 2025 is $100 million. Simmons is a popular sportswriter and analyst who once worked for ESPN. He also serves as the CEO of sports website and podcast The Ringer, although Simmons is not without controversy. Here is a look at Bill Simmons' net worth in 2025.

Bill Simmons' net worth in 2025 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bill Simmons was born in Marlborough, Mass., on September 25th, 1969. He studied at Greenwich Day Country School before transferring to Brunswick School to complete his high school education.

After graduating high school, Simmons earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Holy Cross. Shortly after, Simmons would attend Boston University to earn a master's degree in journalism.

Bill Simmons' early sports communication career

Simmons' sports journalism career began with the Boston Herald, where he worked as an editorial assistant and covered high school sports. After his stint with the Boston Herald, Simmons worked for Boston Phoenix as a freelancer. But to pay the bills, while supporting his pursuit in sports journalism, Simmons also worked as a part-time bartender.

In 1997, Simmons made waves as the Sports Guy behind BostonSportsGuy.com, while continuing his part-time work as a bartender. He initially worked for AOL's Digital City Boston before starting the website.

Simmons earned $50 per column while writing for the website. Nevertheless, his works online would collect an average of 10,000 readers on a daily basis.

After making waves online, Simmons gained the attention of talk show star Jimmy Kimmel, who convinced the promising writer to work for Jimmy Kimmel Live! After several attempts, Simmons finally agreed to work for the popular talk show. Simmons would write for Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a year and a half.

Bill Simmons lands a job at ESPN

Apart from earning a job at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Simmons also earned the attention of sports media giant ESPN. While working for ESPN, Simmons became a popular sportswriter. His ESPN articles online would garner 500,000 visitors on a monthly basis.

Some of his other notable projects with ESPN include the documentary series 30 for 30 and the podcast Eye of the Sportsguy. Simmons also wrote for ESPN The Magazine and served as an editor-in-chief for ESPN's Grantland.

Furthermore, he also appeared on the sports giant's E:60 and the NBA Countdown. While working with ESPN, Simmons was reportedly paid $3 million.

Bill Simmons works with HBO

In 2015, Simmons signed a long-term deal with popular television channel HBO. He eventually signed two more multiyear deals with the channel.

Some of his works with HBO include the talk show Any Given Wednesday, which was canceled. However, his most successful work with HBO had to be the documentary Andre the Giant, which featured the iconic former wrestling great.

Bill Simmons creates The Ringer

Among his notable works as a sportswriter, there's no question that The Ringer is his most successful brainchild. The Ringer rakes in $7 million in annual revenues with Simmons serving as the CEO.

But in 2020, audio content company giant Spotify acquired The Ringer. In fact, Spotify shelled out $196 million to acquire The Ringer. Simmons probably enjoyed a huge chunk of that amount after serving as the founder and CEO of the hit sports podcast. The Ringer is also home to The Ryen Russillo Podcast, another chart-topper.

Bill Simmons becomes executive of Spotify

After The Ringer's acquisition, Simmons started to work for the audio content giant. For Spotify, Simmons served as the Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization.

One of the Sports Guy's notable projects was working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the podcast Archetypes. Although it was initially confirmed that the Sussexes would have a long-term deal with Spotify, the partnership ended after only one series and holiday special.

After Spotify and Archewell Audio decided to part ways, Simmons publicly labeled the royal couple as “grifters,” as per reports by CNN.

Bill Simmons' other projects

Published in 2006, Simmons released his first book called Now I Can Die in Peace. Now I Can Die in Peace features a compilation of Simmons' articles in the past.

Moreover, it also emphasizes some of the most iconic events in sports history. Simmons' book would go on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Simmons reportedly produced the upcoming basketball documentary called Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey. Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey was released on Aug. 8, 2003, and was aired on Amazon Prime, according to Yahoo.

