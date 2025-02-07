Bruce Brown's net worth in 2025 is $18 million. Brown is a professional basketball player who the Toronto Raptors recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that included Brandon Ingram. Brown won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets. Here is a closer look at Bruce Brown's net worth in 2025.

What is Bruce Brown's net worth in 2025?: $18 million (estimate)

Bruce Brown Jr.'s net worth in 2025 is $18 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bruce Brown Jr. was born on Aug. 15, 1996, in Boston. He attended Wakefield Memorial High School. Around this time, Brown was a multisport athlete and played basketball, baseball, football and JV soccer.

However, Brown eventually transferred to Vermont Academy. He led Vermont Academy to the 2016 New England Prep School Basketball Class AA State Tournament and became the 2016 New England Prep School Basketball MVP. He was also part of the First Team All-NEPSA.

Brown also saw action for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club. At the Peach Jam, Brown averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, according to sources.

Coming out of high school, Brown was a five-star prospect according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, he received offers from top college basketball programs such as Wake Forest, UConn, Texas, St. John's, SMU, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Indiana, Georgetown, Boston College, Auburn, Arizona State and Miami. Brown eventually opted to attend Miami.

Brown played two seasons for Miami. While playing for the Hurricanes, he tallied 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field overall. Unfortunately, a foot injury ultimately ended Brown's college career.

Bruce Brown is drafted by the Pistons

After playing for two seasons in a Hurricanes uniform, Brown officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he didn't entirely forfeit his college eligibility by not hiring an agent.

On draft night, the Detroit Pistons selected Brown in the second round with the 42nd overall pick. Shortly after, Brown signed a three-year rookie deal worth $3.95 million with the Pistons, as per Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Brown only averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. A season later, Brown improved his numbers to 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per outing on 44 percent shooting from the field overall.

Bruce Brown is traded to the Nets

After two seasons in Detroit, the Pistons traded Brown to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown played 137 games across two seasons for the Nets. In his first season in a Nets uniform, he produced 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while making 56 percent from the field.

Fresh from a respectable year with Brooklyn, the franchise rewarded him with a one-year contract extension worth $4.7 million, according to reports. In the 2021-2022 season, Brown averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 51 percent shooting.

Bruce Brown signs with the Nuggets

After Brown's contract expired, he joined the Denver Nuggets as a free agent. The Miami alum reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $13.2 million with the Nuggets, based on reports.

With the Nuggets, Brown had arguably one of his best years in the NBA. He tallied 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while hitting 48 percent of his shots from the field.

Moreover, Brown played an instrumental role in helping the Nuggets secure the franchise's first NBA championship. In the 2023 Playoffs, Brown registered 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 51 percent shooting.

Bruce Brown signs with the Pacers

After declining a player option, Brown signed with the Indiana Pacers. Brown inked a two-year contract worth $45 million, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. For the Pacers, Brown averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 48 percent field-goal shooting.

Brown was part of the Pacers squad that went all the way to the NBA's first In-Season Tournament Finals. Unfortunately, Brown and the Pacers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-109. Nevertheless, every player and staff in the Pacers team still made an additional $500,000, as per online outlets.

Bruce Brown is traded to the Raptors

Midway through the 2023-24 season, the Pacers traded Brown to the Toronto Raptors in a deal headlined by All-Star and NBA champion Pascal Siakam. In a Raptors uniform, Brown averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field overall.

Shortly after joining the Raptors, Brown requested jersey No. 11, which was worn by Jontay Porter Jr. The NBA champion asked his new Raptors teammate, with the help of former Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr., for the number in return for $10,000.

However, just before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, the Raptors traded Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and two draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bruce Brown's net worth in 2025?