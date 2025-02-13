Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's net worth in 2025 is $110 million. Kershaw is widely viewed as one of the best starting pitchers in MLB history. What had been eluding Kershaw's resume was a World Series title, which he and the Dodgers obtained when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

After his 10th All-Star season in 2023, Kershaw struggled with injuries in 2024 and only made seven starts and missed the playoffs and a chance to help the Dodgers win another title. After the season, Kershaw declined a player option for 2025.

However, in February 2025, Kershaw re-signed for one year, $7.5 million with incentives just in time for spring training to start. If he reaches all his incentives, Kershaw could receive another $8.5 million.

The left-hander has played 17 seasons now since making his debut in 2008, and he's expected to pitch again some time in 2024. Along the way, Kershaw's net worth has risen substantially. Let's take a look at Clayton Kershaw' net worth in 2025.

What is Clayton Kershaw's net worth in 2025?: $110 million (estimate)

As of 2025, Kershaw has a net worth estimated at $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Back in 2013, he was actually offered what basically amounted to a lifelong contract by the Dodgers worth $300 million, but he turned it down. He wound up signing a seven-year, $215 million extension instead.

Clayton Kershaw's endorsement income

Kershaw also has several endorsement deals going for him, including those from Topps, Hankook Tire and Wilson Sporting Goods. He parted ways with Under Armour in 2019 to join Skechers on a multi-year partnership. As part of this deal, he promoted the brand's first baseball cleats.

Via Sportytell:

According to Forbes, in 2020, Clayton Kershaw’s salary with earnings from endorsements and sponsorships ranks him as the highest-paid MLB player in a 12-month period ending May. Between May 2019 and May 2020, Kershaw earned $27.3 million, with $26.5 million coming from salaries, while endorsement earnings generated $750,000.

Clayton Kershaw's career accomplishments

Kershaw has managed to post some impressive marks over the course of his career. He's one of three MLB players to lead the league in earned run average on five occasions. He also ranks as the first MLB player to lead the league in ERA on four successive occasions. Furthermore, he has led the National League in strikeouts and wins on three occasions.

Listing the accolades that Kershaw has earned thus far:

– 10-time All-Star

– NL MVP

– Three-time NL Cy Young Award

– Triple Crown

– Gold Glove Award

– Roberto Clemente Award

– Three-time NL wins leader

– Five-time NL ERA leader

– Three-time NL strikeout leader

Clayton Kershaw, World Series Champion

Though he has enjoyed an incredible amount of regular-season success, Kershaw has had his issues in the playoffs in past years. All of that, or at least most of it, seemed to be wiped away when Kershaw and the Dodgers finally got over the hump in 2020 and defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. It was a massive weight lifted off the shoulders of Kershaw.

Kershaw pitched six innings in Game 1 of the 2020 Fall Classic, allowing two hits and one earned run while recording eight strikeouts to get the win. It was his ninth postseason start with at least six innings allowing no more than one earned run and one walk, breaking a tie with Curt Schilling and Jon Lester for the most such starts in baseball history.

Kershaw went on to win Game 5 as well, as the Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2. In Game 5 of the 2020 World Series, Kershaw pitched 5.2 innings, striking out six while giving up just two earned runs. His 2-0 run in the World Series was a massive boost to his historic resume, which has featured some less-than-stellar playoff starts in the past.

Had the series gone to a Game 7, there was a possibility Kershaw would've made the start on short rest. If he hadn't started the game, he certainly would've been utilized out of the bullpen at some point for Dave Roberts. Thankfully for the Dodgers, they closed the door on the series in six games against the Rays.

Clayton Kershaw's legacy

If he were to retire now, Kershaw would finish with a 212-94 record with a career 2.50 ERA. His career ERA+ is 156, which means his career ERA is 56 percent better than the MLB average in his career. He has 2,968 career strikeouts, so reaching the milestone of 3,000 career strikeouts probably was a motivation for returning in 2025.

A lot has been said about Kershaw's shortcomings in the postseason, but he rewrote that narrative with the 2020 run. Although he struggled in the 2023 playoffs, that was while he was pitching with a bum shoulder.

As far as where he ranks on the all-time list for pitchers, if he were to hang up his spikes now, it's difficult not to see him receiving enough votes for the Hall of Fame on his first time on the ballot in five years. In fact, the bigger question will be whether he will be a unanimous selection.

So what do you think of Clayton Kershaw's net worth in 2025?