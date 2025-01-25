DeMeco Ryans' net worth in 2025 is $33 million. The former NFL star turned NFL head coach for the Houston Texans has had a long career in football and is preparing for his third season as head coach of the Texans. Here is a look at DeMeco Ryans' net worth in 2025.

What is DeMeco Ryans' net worth in 2025?: $33 million (estimate)

Ryans has seen it all in the football world, from patrolling the defense as a linebacker to patrolling the sidelines as a coach. DeMeco Ryans' net worth in 2025 is $33 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Ryans was born on July 28, 1984, in Bessemer, Ala. He attended Jess Lanier High School, playing high school football as a linebacker. In his senior season, Ryans performed well enough to be a three-star recruit and get offered a spot on his home-state Alabama Crimson Tide.

DeMeco Ryans' playing career

Ryans attended Alabama from 2002 to 2005, playing a special teams role and backup linebacker. However, his stardom grew year-over-year in Alabama, and he became SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. In his final game at Alabama, Ryans was named the Cotton Bowl's defensive MVP. He was also a unanimous All-American.

The Houston Texans chose Ryans with the 33rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Then, in what would become a constant in his career, Ryans defied the odds to earn a starting role as a middle linebacker in his rookie season. He amassed 126 solo tackles in his rookie season, with 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Statistically, this would be his best season in his NFL career, a career that would last another nine seasons. Ryans won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts in 2006, finishing second in the league in tackles. In his second season, Ryans was a first-team, All-Pro linebacker and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

His stellar play would land him his first big contract, signing to a six-year contract extension worth $48 million, including $21.75 million guaranteed. Unfortunately for Ryans, his career in Houston bottomed out, and the Texans traded him to Philadelphia in 2012.

Ryans did experience a resurgence in his first two seasons with Philadelphia but tore his Achilles tendon in 2014 and never fully recovered.

DeMeco Ryans' early coaching career

Expand Tweet

DeMeco couldn't stay away from football for long after his release in 2016. The San Francisco 49ers hired him as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. By 2018, he was the team's inside linebackers coach. Finally, in 2021, Ryans took on the role of defensive coordinator following the departure of Robert Saleh.

Ryans had the opportunity to get a head-coaching role after his first season as defensive coordinator but declined a second interview with the Minnesota Vikings. Little did he know, this would be the best decision of his career, as he would have his best coordinating season upcoming and an opportunity to return home.

Ryans cemented himself as a top coach in the league in 2022. The 49ers defensive unit finished as the top defense in football, ranking Top 5 in every important metric. As a result, Ryans was named the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year. By this point, the 49ers prepared to lose another defensive coordinator to the head-coaching ranks.

DeMeco Ryans returns to Houston

On Jan. 21, 2023, the Houston Texans announced that Ryans would be returning to the team that drafted him, becoming their new head coach. The new head coach's contract was reportedly a six-year deal worth $30 million.

In his first season, the Texans improved by seven wins to go 10-7 and win the AFC South. The Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the first round of the playoffs for their first postseason victory since 2019. However, they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-10 in the second round.

In 2024, the Texans again went 10-7 and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs. However, they lost in the second round to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-14.

Nevertheless, was DeMeco Ryans' net worth in 2025 a surprise?