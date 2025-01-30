Erin Andrews' net worth in 2025 is $20 million. She has been on sports sidelines and in pop culture for over a decade, growing her stardom and net worth. Here is a look at Erin Andrews' net worth in 2025.

What is Erin Andrews' net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

From working with some of the most popular sports networks in the world to hosting and contributing to pop culture shows, Erin Andrews is no stranger to the public eye. This is why Erin Andrews' net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Erin Andrews was born in Lewiston, Maine to a journalist father, Steven Andrews. He was a six-time Emmy Award winner and a TV Journalist. Andrews would move around during her childhood, as her father pursued work with NBC. Andrews was a big fan of sports growing up, leading her down the path that would eventually see her get jobs at ESPN and FOX Sports.

Erin Andrews' career

Andrews started her career at FOX News Florida in 2000. In 2004, she finally got her break in sports, landing a job at ESPN. She covered many sporting events, notably the NFL as a sideline reporter. In 2012, she left ESPN for a similar role with FOX Sports. Andrews is currently making $2 million per year on her contract at FOX Sports, according to The Sporting News.

Due to her widespread popularity, Andrews began to receive opportunities in pop culture. She has appeared on numerous talk shows and participated in the tenth season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Due to her success on “Dancing with the Stars”, she co-hosted the program, a position she held from 2014-2020.

Erin Andrews' endorsement deals

Andrews has been a prolific brand endorser for years. It started in 2010 when she partnered with Kraft Foods in their Huddle to Fight Hunger campaign. She then collaborated with StubHub to create the Girls Night Out campaign, two charitable endeavors.

Andrews then partnered with Reebok, CoverGirl, Orangetheory Fitness, and Fanatics. She promoted the ZigTech brand with Reebok and created her clothing line with Fanatics. At CoverGirl, Andrews promoted its #Gameface campaign, which awarded women free sports tickets.

Erin Andrews' personal life

With her footprint in the sports media world, Andrews met Los Angeles Kings hockey player Jarrett Stoll in 2012. They married in 2017 and still live together.

Andrews was infamously involved in the news in 2009 when nude videos of her, taken by a stalker, were made available to the public online. The clips quickly went viral, causing depression and anxiety for Andrews that she has since discussed publicly. Her stalker was ultimately charged, and Andrews sued the hotel chain at which the videos were taken for breach of privacy.

In 2015, she was awarded $55 million in damages. The stalker was charged with stalking, but Andrews also sued the hotel chain that was involved in the breach of privacy.

Andrews currently hosts a podcast called “Calm Down with Erin & Charissa,” a show she cohosts with Charissa Thompson.

There is no other way to put it: Erin Andrews is the most popular sideline reporter of the current generation. A staple on the sidelines at NFL games for the past 20 years, Andrews holds a special place in many sports fans' hearts. Was Erin Andrews' net worth in 2025 a surprise?