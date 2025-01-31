Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2025 is $5 million. Ortega is a popular actress who has appeared in various projects such as Jane the Virgin, The Fallout, Scream, Wednesday, X, Scream VI, Yes Day, Studio 666, Stuck in the Middle, and many others.

She is a Kids' Choice Awards winner, Golden Globes nominee, Critics Choice Super Awards winner, and MTV Movie + TV Awards winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2025.

What is Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2025?: $5 million (estimate)

Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2025 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jenna Ortega was born on September 27, 2002, in Coachella Valley, Calif. She studied in a local high school before attending a local private college in California. As early as six years old, Ortega had an interest in acting.

Jenna Ortega makes acting debut

In 2012, Ortega made her acting debut in the TV series called Rob. Since then, she became a fixture in television screens. Ortega appeared in various television programs such as Hannah Montana, Days of Our Lives, CSI: NY, Deadtime Stories, Rake, AwesomenessTV, OMG!, Know It All Nina, Bizaardvark, The Cookie Mobster, You, and many others.

In 2013, Ortega made her big-screen debut in MCU's Iron Man 3, where she acted alongside Hollywood megastar Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man 3 would go on to gross $1.2 billion worldwide.

Aside from Iron Man 3, Ortega also earned roles in other films including Insidious: Chapter 2, After Words, Saving Flora, and etc.

Ortega would eventually make her presence felt in the hit TV series called Jane the Virgin.

In making the younger Jane come to life, Ortega was able to work alongside tv series star Gina Rodriguez. It's unknown how much Ortega made from the role. However, she reportedly received at least $5,390 on a weekly basis for her guest roles.

Jenna Ortega has breakout role with Disney

After turning heads in Jane the Virgin, Ortega would go on to earn her breakout role in Disney series Stuck In the Middle. For playing the role of Harley Diaz, Ortega earned Best Young Actor – Television at the Imagen Foundation Awards.

After a breakout performance, Ortega became a fixture in the cinemas. She would appear in Wyrm, Studio 666, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Yes Day, The Fallout, X, American Carnage, Scream, Scream VI, and many others. Mostly hovering around horror films, most of her works would go on to be successful.

Scream alone would gross $138 million around the world. Here, Ortega would work alongside Friends star Courtney Cox. On the other hand, X also registered respectable gross sales worldwide with $14.7 million.

Aside from appearing in various projects, Ortega also lent her voice in various animated projects such as Elena of Avalor, Big City Greens, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. As per reports, Ortega earned at least $10,000 as a voice actress.

Jenna Ortega stars in Wednesday

Ortega's next breakout role came in 2022 when she starred as Wednesday Addams in Netflix series Wednesday. For starring in the series, Ortega earned various distinctions including a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Furthermore, Ortega also earned a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Star and Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

It isn't known how much Ortega was paid for starring in Wednesday. However, Cosmopolitan Magazine estimates that she probably received around $30,000 per episode.

With the estimate, it can be speculated that Ortega made around $270,000 for the first season alone. But due to the success of Wednesday in the first season, Ortega could see her salary increase to as much as $250,000 per episode or around $2 million for the second season.

Although Wednesday was a huge success, Ortega confessed that she did turn down the role several times before fully committing to it, citing her desire to do more films than television projects.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ortega claimed “I got the email, passed on it. I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film. The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton, director and executive producer of Wednesday] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no — I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times.”

Fortunately, Ortega's performance in Wednesday would mark her rise to stardom. Given Ortega's rise in popularity, it isn't a surprise that she appeared in more movies, including Miller's Girl, Finestkind, Beetlejuice Beetlejuce, and Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

According to IMDB, Ortega is set to appear in a string of movies in the future, such as Death of a Unicorn, Klara and the Sun, and an untitled JJ Abrams Project along with the second season of Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega's endorsement income

Aside from acting, Ortega also earns a lot of money from her endorsement deals. In fact, the Wednesday star has partnered with major brands including Neutrogena and Adidas. As per reports, due to Ortega's huge fanbase in Instagram, she is said to be earning around $78,000 per sponsored post in the social media platform.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2025?