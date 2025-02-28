Joel Embiid's net worth in 2025 is $85 million. Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and has consistently been in Most Valuable Player talks over the last few years, with 2022-23 proving to be the season he would win his first MVP for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid is often credited with reestablishing big men as one of the league's most dominant player archetypes, however, he's struggled to stay healthy throughout his career with 2024-25 being just the latest example. Here's a look at Joel Embiid's net worth in 2025 after his season ended with just 19 games played.

What is Joel Embiid's net worth in 2025? $85 million (estimate)

Joel Embiid's net worth in 2025 is around $85 million, according to multiple outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Embiid was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, where he played soccer and volleyball. He famously did not pick up a basketball until he was 15 or 16 years old.

Joel Embiid's amateur career

NBA veteran Luc Mbah a Moute discovered Embiid. Mbah a Moute invited Embiid to his basketball camp. With a newfound love for basketball, he went to the United States to pursue the sport. He initially planned to use his talents on the hardwood as a means to a scholarship and doctorate of medicine.

Embiid initially enrolled at Montverde Academy but transferred to The Rock School following a disappointing first year. He molded his game after Hakeem Olajuwon and became a five-star recruit. He averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks as a senior before committing to the University of Kansas.

He'd solidify his status as a top prospect for the 2014 NBA Draft while playing for the Jayhawks, showing tremendous two-way ability and long-term potential. Unfortunately for Embiid, though, injury problems surfaced courtesy of a stress fracture in his back.

Joel Embiid is drafted by the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Embiid with the third overall pick regardless, confident he'd emerge as the best player in his class when healthy. Embiid became the highest-selected Cameroonian in the history of the NBA Draft.

He was also a crucial piece of the Sixers' “Process” under controversial general manager Sam Hinkie, hence Embiid eventually adopting that nickname. A foot surgery sidelined Embiid for the entirety of his rookie season, and a recovery setback also forced him to miss the following season.

He played his first NBA season in 2016-17, two years after the Sixers drafted him. Even then, Embiid only appeared in 31 games due to injury problems.

In those 31 games, however, it was evident the Sixers had found their franchise cornerstone. Embiid was already showing tremendous offensive versatility and defensive prowess from the jump, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in his delayed rookie campaign.

Joel Embiid's career takes off

The following season saw Embiid improve his numbers to 23 points and 11 rebounds per game after inking a five-year, $148 million max contract. He was selected to his first All-Star Game and made Second-Team All-NBA as a sophomore, leading Philadelphia to its first playoff berth since 2012.

Embiid continued to dominate in 2018-19, staking his claim as the best center in basketball alongside Nikola Jokic. The Sixers had legitimate championship hopes after trading for Jimmy Butler during the regular season but lost in the second round when Kawhi Leonard's epic buzzer-beater sent the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to victory in Game 7.

Following that playoff heartbreak, Embiid had a down year by his standards. His scoring and efficiency dipped as Philadelphia crawled to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, a disappointing finish.

It turned out, however, that Embiid's didn't unleash his true capabilities until the 2020-21 season. He blitzed the entire league in the first half of last season, averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game while leading the Sixers to the No. 1 postseason seed.

The Process was also firmly on top of the MVP ladder before incurring an injury, paving the way for Jokic to win the league's highest individual honor.

Embiid finished the season averaging 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. However, it would end again in the second round of the playoffs thanks to an upset loss to Trae Young and the underdog Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid's first big contract

Before the 2021-22 season, Embiid signed a massive four-year, $196 million extension with Philadelphia. He then upgraded his performance even more in the 2021-22 season, averaging 30.6 points per game to win the scoring title, the first time a center has accomplished that feat since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000-21. He finished second once again behind Jokic in MVP voting.

In 2022-23, Embiid broke through to win his first MVP trophy. However, the team failed to break through the Eastern Conference semifinal plateau again, losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

The next season, Embiid averaged a career-best 34.7 points and 5.6 assists per game to go along with 11.0 rebounds per game, but he only played 39 games due to a knee injury. The Sixers finished seventh in the East, defeated the Miami Heat in a play-in game and then lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Despite the injury history, in September 2024, the Sixers signed Embiid to a three-year max contract extension worth $193 million that will keep him in Philly through the 2027-2028 season. It also includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

The Sixers also signed Paul George as a free agent to give the Sixers one of the best trios in the NBA with Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey. However, George and Embiid have continued to struggle to stay healthy and the Sixers are only 20-38 after a 3-14 start to the 2024-25 season.

In late February, the Sixers decided to shut Embiid down for the remainder of the season so he could rehabilitate his injured knee. It was not known if he would need surgery, but Embiid's latest injury woes will certainly impact his net worth in the near future.

Joel Embiid's endorsements

Embiid is known for his versatile and complete offensive skillset, elite paint and rim protection, and much-improved playmaking ability. He is also a comedic personality with the press and on the internet.

He has appeared in commercials for brands such as Mountain Dew, Coke Zero Sugar, Hulu, and Crypto.com. His philanthropic efforts are also worth noting. Embiid donated generously to various organizations in Philadelphia and his native Cameroon. He also donated a hefty sum of money during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Embiid signed a deal with Under Armour in 2018 and got a signature shoe in 2020.

He's already worth $85 million, a total bound to rise as his career continues, especially after Embiid helped lead Team USA to Olympic gold in 2024. Not bad for someone who didn't play basketball until his teens, huh?

