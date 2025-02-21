Kendrick Perkins' net worth in 2025 is $28 million. Perkins is a former professional basketball player who suited up for several teams in the NBA, including the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New Orleans Pelicans. He is a NBA champion.

Currently, Perkins serves as an analyst for ESPN. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Kendrick Perkins' net worth in 2025.

What is Kendrick Perkins‘ net worth in 2025?: $28 million (estimate)

Kendrick Perkins' net worth in 2025 is $28 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kendrick Perkins was born on Nov. 10, 1984, in Port Arthur, Texas. He attended Clifton J. Ozen High School, where he started his amateur basketball career.

At the high-school level, Perkins averaged 27.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, and almost nine rejections per outing as a senior. With Perkins manning the paint, Clifton J. Ozen High School would post a dominating 33-1 record.

Coming out of high school, Perkins was considered a five-star prospect by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-10 center received offers from various college basketball programs. These included Alabama, Texas, North Carolina, Miami, and Memphis.

Initially, Perkins committed to Memphis. However, he eventually took a backstep and decided to make the jump into the NBA by declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft.

Kendrick Perkins is drafted by Grizzlies, traded to Celtics

At the 2003 NBA Draft, Perkins was selected in the first round with the 27th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, on the same night, Perkins was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics along with Marcus Banks in exchange for Troy Bell and Dahntay Jones. Shortly after, Perkins signed a three-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million.

During his rookie season, Perkins hardly played like a first-round pick. He averaged a measly 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks per game.

For several seasons, Perkins was utilized as a backup center, as he only played in limited minutes. In his third year in the NBA, Perkins became more acclimated to his role, putting up 5.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per outing. With Perkins showing promise, the Celtics rewarded the 6-10 center with a four-year contract extension worth $18 million.

Then in 2007-08, Perkins averaged a respectable 6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as the starting center for the Celtics. He helped the decorated franchise win its 17th NBA title. It would also be the first and only NBA championship for Perkins.

In 2010, Perkins once again helped the Celtics make a return trip to the NBA Finals. During the Finals series, he averaged 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game before conceding to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven grueling games. Perkins continued to play for the Celtics until the 2010-11 season.

Kendrick Perkins is traded to the Thunder

Just before the 2010-11 season, Perkins declined to sign a four-year contract extension worth $22 million. As a result, midway through the season, Perkins was shipped away to the Oklahoma City Thunder with Nate Robinson in exchange for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic. A month after the trade, Perkins signed a lucrative four-year deal worth $36 million with the Thunder.

With the Thunder, Perkins once again served as the starting center for the team. In fact, Perkins helped the team make it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2012, the third Finals appearance of his career.

During the series, he put up 4.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. However, LeBron James and the Heat proved to be too much for the Thunder. Perkins remained with the Thunder for a little over four seasons, until he was traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade midway through the 2014-15 season.

Kendrick Perkins becomes a journeyman center

After landing in Utah, the Jazz bought out Perkins' contract. This paved the way for the NBA champion to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 17 games, Perkins averaged 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, Perkins once again made a return trip to the NBA Finals for the fourth and final time of his career. Unfortunately, Perkins was a nonfactor in the Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. The 6-10 center could only muster 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in limited minutes as the Cavs lost to the Warriors in six games.

As a free agent, Perkins decided to sign a veterans minimum deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The deal only ran for one year and would pay Perkins $1.5 million.

Nearing the end of his NBA career, Perkins still managed to average 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game. His Pelicans debut saw him tally 10 points and four rebounds while making all five of his shots from the field.

After not making an NBA team in the 2017-18 season, Perkins decided to take his talents to the G-League by suiting up for the Canton Charge with the intention of making a return to the NBA. With the Canton Charge, Perkins averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 boards per game.

In the 2017-18 season, the Cavaliers filled their final playoff roster spot by signing Perkins. The season only saw Perkins play in one game, where the Cavs lost to the Knicks 110-98. He tallied three points, one rebound and a pair of assists. The game was the final one of Perkins' NBA career.

However, it was also the fifth time Perkins' team made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Perkins never saw action in the entire 2018 playoffs as the Cavs conceded to the Warriors via sweep. After the season, Perkins decided to announce his retirement.

Kendrick Perkins signs with ESPN

After a lengthy NBA career, Perkins decided to join ESPN's broadcast crew as an analyst. According to Sportskeeda, Perkins rakes in $1.5 million as an analyst for the sports media firm. In 2023, Perkins was criticized for claiming some NBA players were voted MVP because they were white.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kendrick Perkins' net worth in 2025?