JJ Redick was not happy at all with Kendrick Perkins’ implication that there was racial bias involved in the judgment of NBA MVP voters, and the two got into it on First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday.

Perkins has lately attempted to claim that NBA MVP voters must be racist because only three players outside of the top 10 of season scoring leaders have ever won the MVP since the 1990s: Steve Nash, Nikola Jokic and Dirk Nowitzki, per David Hookstead of Outkick.

Redick was quite upset with the take, to say the least.

“Stephen A, I mean no offense to you and I mean no offense to First Take, because I think this show is extremely valuable, it is an honor to be on this desk every day, it really is,” Redick said.

“But what we’ve just witnessed is the problem with this show. Where we create narratives that do not exist in reality. The implication, what you are implying, is that the white voters that vote on NBA are racist, that they favor white people.”

At this point, Perkins didn’t let Redick get another word in, audibly raising his voice and saying that he was simply “stating the facts.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JJ Redick condemns First Take and pushes back on Kendrick Perkins alleging NBA MVP voters have a racial bias against Black players: pic.twitter.com/7pOMmGW4AH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2023

There was a resolution to the situation later in the show, with cooler heads prevailing for Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick.

“JJ, I appreciate you bro, real talk, I appreciate you for challenging me on this whole conversation, because, guess what, it’s an uncomfortable conversation, but it was something that needed to be had,” Perkins explained.

“Because for the simple fact is, this is how a lot of former African American players have been feeling for decades now. So yes, it was brought up, and yes we went in, but it was a conversation and someone had to address the elephant in the room. That was a conversation that needed to be had. But I appreciate you brother; I’m good as long as you good.”

Redick responded by saying that he respects both Perkins’ and every other players’ experience, closing with, “we’re always good, you know that.”