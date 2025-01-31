Lil Durk has a net worth of $8 million in 2025. Lil Durk is a popular rapper who has released hit songs such as Laugh Now Cry Later, Hanging With Wolves, What Happened To Virgil, Should’ve Ducked, 3 Headed Goat, and many more. He is a four-time Grammy Award nominee and won his first Grammy in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for All My Life.

However, his life and image took a dark turn when he was arrested in October 2024 in a murder-for-hire plot. Here is a look at Lil Durk’s net worth in 2025.

What is Lil Durk’s net worth in 2025?: $8 million (estimate)

Lil Durk's net worth in 2025 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was born on October 19th, 1992, in Chicago. He attended Paul Robeson High School. However, reports claim the rapper dropped out to join the notorious street gang the Black Disciples. As a result, Durk faced his fair share of legal troubles involving gun-related violations.

Lil Durk's early career

Fortunately, Lil Durk instead used his rapping skills as a means of escape. He resorted to online platforms such as MySpace and YouTube.

In 2011, Lil Durk released notable mixtapes such as I’m Still a Hitta and Life Ain’t No Joke, among others. However, it was in 2013 that he started to turn some heads.

During that year, he released the mixtape Signed to the Streets, which Rolling Stone named the eighth-best mixtape of 2013. After showcasing his potential, it wasn't long before Def Jam Records signed Durk.

In 2015, Lil Durk released his debut studio album called Remember My Name. During the same year, the rapper also dropped his sixth mixtape, 300 Days, 300 Nights, which featured the single My Beyonce. The single would eventually become certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Lil Durk released several more albums including Lil Durk 2x, Signed to the Streets 3, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, The Voice, The Voice of the Heroes, and 7220.

In 2020, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 featured some of his hit singles like Viral Moment, 3 Headed Goat, and Backdoor. The album would go on to sell 500,000 copies. Later that year, The Voice served as his best-selling album with 735,000 copies sold around the world.

Lil Durk's Alamo Records deal

Around the same time, Lil Durk also signed with Alamo Records, which he says earned him a $40 million paycheck.

In a collaboration with Lil Baby, Lil Durk released The Voice of the Heroes, his first album to take pole position on the Billboard 200 charts. His following album, 7220, achieved the same feat, plus a nomination for Favorite Hip-Hop Album at the American Music Awards. He was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist that same artist.

Lil Durk has never shied away from collaborating with other established rappers while making a major name for himself in the industry. He famously worked with decorated rapper Drake on the hit single Laugh Now Cry Later, a song that earned both him and Drake Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Songs and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Aside from Drake, Lil Durk has also appeared on Kanye West's album, Donda, earning him another Grammy Award nomination. Some other rappers he has teamed with include DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Young Thug, King Von, Don Tolliver, and many others.

Apart from album sales, Lil Durk continues to earn income from his YouTube channel. As of this writing, the rapper currently has over 4.93 million subscribers while collecting over four billion views on the platform. He potentially earns $97,000 monthly, according to sources. Furthermore, he earns $100,000 for each live show on that platform.

Lil Durk becomes an actor

While Lil Durk has carved out a blossoming career in rapping, he also increased his exposure by trying his hand at acting. In 2016, he appeared on the TV series Revolt Sessions. Three years later, he portrayed the role of T-Mac in the murder mystery movie Dear Frank. Dear Frank would earn a 7.0 rating out of 10 on IMDB.

Durk suffered through a $12 million lawsuit in 2023, which alleged that he committed fraud by granting rights to the same song to two different companies.

Lil Durk is arrested and charged in murder-for-hire plot

In October 2024, United States Marshals arrested Lil Durk. He was charged as a suspect for allegedly hiring five men to murder rapper Quando Rondo, which is suspected to be retaliation for the death of King Von, an associate of Lil Durk's. Rondo survived the shooting, but another man died in the incident.

The shooting took place in August 2022. Five men associated with the rap group Only The Family, which Lil Durk created, were indicted for conspiracy to commit murder by a grand jury that convened in June 2024.

The five men were arrested in October 2024 the day before Lil Durk was arrested. He has since been detained in Los Angeles without bail awaiting trial, which has been delayed until October 2025. If he is convicted, Lil Durk faces a life sentence in prison.

Nevertheless, did Lil Durk’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?