Peyton Manning's net worth in 2025 is $250 million. Manning was one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Through an 18-year playing career and a current broadcasting career, he has been able to accumulate a ton of money. Here is a look at Peyton Manning's net worth in 2025.

What is Peyton Manning's net worth in 2025?: $250 million (estimate)

Manning has expanded his reach from NFL legend to media superstar, currently being seen on ESPN. Peyton Manning's net worth in 2025 is $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Manning was born on March 24, 1976, in New Orleans. A member of the Manning football family, he is the son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. His brother, Eli, is a fellow NFL quarterback, who previously played for the New York Giants.

Manning went to Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where he led the football team to a 34-5 record in three seasons as a starter. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was recruited by over 60 colleges, eventually choosing to play at the University of Tennessee.

Peyton Manning's collegiate career

During his time at Tennessee, Manning would experience tons of success, making it no surprise that he would go on to be one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks in history. He became Tennessee's all-time leading passer with 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns, winning 39 of his 45 games as a starter.

His best year was in his senior season, winning numerous awards and finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting. He was the SEC Player of the Year, Maxwell, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O'Brien, and William V. Campell Award winner.

For his efforts in college, Manning was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Also, Manning and his father became the first father-son duo to be both inducted as players into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Peyton Manning's NFL career

The Indianapolis Colts selected Peyton Manning as the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He signed a $46.3 million rookie deal with an $11.6 million signing bonus. In 2004, he secured the biggest contract of his career at $98 million with a $34.5 million signing bonus. He earned his third and final deal with the Colts worth $90 million in 2011.

After a serious neck surgery, he was released and became one of the highest-profile free agents in NFL history. In 2012, Peyton signed with the Denver Broncos, agreeing to a five-year, $96 million contract.

From 2012-2015, Manning served as the starting quarterback for the Broncos. He retired in March 2016, shortly after leading his team to a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Spotrac lists Peyton as the second highest-earning player in league history with a total of $248,732,000, second only to his younger brother Eli, who tops the list with over $252,280,004 made. No wonder Peyton Manning could afford to purchase a mansion in Englewood, Colo., for $4.6 million shortly after the Super Bowl victory.

Manning still holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with over 4,000-yard passing seasons (14). He rounded off his career with two Super Bowl rings, 13 Pro Bowl selections, and five NFL Most Valuable Player awards. He became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Peyton Manning's endorsements

Manning is one of the world's most marketable athletes, making tons of money off the field. He endorses many major global brands: Nike, Buick, Papa Johns, and DirecTV.

He also promotes ESPN, Sony, Spring, MasterCard, and Gatorade. In addition, he owns 32 Papa John's pizza stores in Colorado and earns over $25 million a year in endorsements alone.

The Manningcast is born

On July 19, 2021, an alternate viewing experience of Monday Night Football was announced, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning. This came a year after Peyton Manning rejected ESPN's offer to be a traditional analyst for Monday Night Football alongside Al Michaels.

ESPN and Omaha Productions, Manning's production company, signed the deal for three seasons and 10 games per year. Due to overwhelming success, ESPN announced that the presentation was also for the Monday-night Wild Card game during the 2021 playoffs.

In February 2022, ESPN extended the contract through the 2024 season. Omaha Productions also gained in the deal, expanding their reach with ESPN to college football, golf, and UFC events. The series received a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Sports Series at the 43rd Sports Emmy Awards.

Peyton and Eli have generated a considerable amount of wealth, holding net worths that total close to half a billion dollars. To put it into perspective, Peyton has so much wealth that he expressed interest in owning the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, is Peyton Manning's net worth in 2025 a surprise?