Richard Sherman's 2024 net worth is estimated to be $40 million. The 35-year-old debuted on Fox Sports' Undisputed as one of Skip Bayless' new co-hosts in August 2023.

However, in February 2024, he made headlines when Sherman was arrested for DUI. What further complicates things is that Sherman had been convicted of misdemeanor driving offenses less than two years prior to his latest arrest. However, let's take a look at Richard Sherman's net worth in 2024.

What is Richard Sherman's 2024 net worth?: $40 million (estimated)

Richard Sherman's net worth in 2024 is $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of Sherman's estimated net worth comes from his record-breaking deal back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks.

At the time, Sherman's four-year $57.7 million deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the history of the NFL, not to mention, Sherman fought to get $40 million of that guaranteed.

Sherman managed to force himself into the conversation for the face of the league as well as one of the greatest cornerbacks ever. Sherman leveraged that fame into numerous big-time endorsements from companies like Domino's, Nike, Jeep, and Beats by Dre.

Richard Sherman's playing career

Richard Sherman played for Stanford under Jim Harbaugh for four years in college. He started as a wide receiver there before switching to defensive back in his later years.

It was also there that Sherman would develop the fire that would spark the bad blood between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks after both men entered the NFL. Harbaugh reportedly accused Sherman of quitting on the team when he needed season-ending surgery on his knee.

Despite the rocky time in college, Richard Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The fact that Sherman fell that far would end up being a mistake 31 other teams would regret, and perhaps none more so than Harbaugh's 49ers.

Sherman anchored the Legion of Boom era in Seattle, the best defense in the league in the early 2010s. Along with Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, and many others on the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks were the class of the NFC West.

During Sherman's tenure in Seattle, the Seahawks experienced their best stretch of play in franchise history. They made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, obliterating Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos and falling heartbreakingly to the New England Patriots.

Sherman entered the national spotlight for the first time after sealing Seattle's trip to the Super Bowl over Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers via a pass breakup while covering Michael Crabtree. The ensuing infamous viral moment put him right at the forefront of all sports conversation.

After his deal in Seattle ended, he spent three years with the 49ers after Harbaugh left for the University of Michigan and finished his career with a year in Tampa Bay.

Richard Sherman post-retirement

Sherman didn't have a big official retirement announcement like many stars have. In 2022, he joined the Thursday Night Football crew, never fully admitting that 2021 was his last year.

Although, more recently, Sherman has been more transparent about where his head was really at. Last summer, Sherman recalled a humorous anecdote about his troubles guarding Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and realizing his time might be up.

But in retirement, Sherman has continued his outspoken ways. From joining the traditional media arm of the league through the Thursday Night Football broadcasts to continuing his podcasting and blogging, Sherman has constantly been pushing the boundaries of athlete engagement with the fans.

He even had Pete Carroll on recently to discuss that infamous Russell Wilson pick that cost the Seahawks back-to-back Super Bowl championships. As Sherman continues to appear on Undisputed, his celebrity will likely continue to grow, as every bet he's made on himself so far has paid off if his legal woes don't cost him too much.

Nevertheless, did Richard Sherman's net worth in 2024 surprise you?