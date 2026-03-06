The upcoming two-night PLE WWE WrestleMania 42 may be groundbreaking for the company in an unexpected way — not just in ticket sales.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports (via Sports Illustrated) that while WWE could still tinker with the WrestleMania 42 card, it could feature a record number of women's matches.

Of course, the card is subject to change. However, WrestleVotes notes that “at least five” matches are “firmly planned,” and a sixth could potentially be added to the card.

“WrestleVotes Radio reports that there is an idea within WWE creative that could see at least six women's matches across the two nights of WrestleMania,” they said.

So far, two women's matches have been confirmed. 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. The 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Rhea Ripley, will face Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship.

What women's matches could be added to the WWE WrestleMania 42 card?

The card for WrestleMania 42 will be huge. As Sports Illustrated notes, Bodyslam recently reported that there will be “at least 14 matches over the 2 nights” of the PLE. So, that leaves a lot of room for more women's matches to be added.

There are several big names without matches. AJ Lee just won the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch. More than likely, they will finish their feud at WrestleMania 42.

The likes of Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend are without a match. The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) recently reunited, too. Perhaps there will be a multi-team tag team bout to get several women on the card.

It seems likely that the friction between Flair and Bliss could boil over before WrestleMania. They were previously a tag team, but Flair eliminated Bliss from the 2026 Royal Rumble. Maybe they will have a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.