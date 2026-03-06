While the New York Jets quarterback situation is murky, at best, they are likely planning on letting Justin Fields walk. And Bill Simmons floated the rumor about the Jets trading their No. 33 overall pick to the 49ers for Mac Jones, according to his podcast.

“I would think about it for both sides,” Simmons said. “Because ultimately you’re paying Brock Purdy so much money, it almost becomes like a fantasy football thing. Where you’ve paid so much for Saquon Barkley, it’s like, well, if he gets hurt, I’m screwed anyway. I would think about it.”

Jones is a five-year veteran who spent his first three seasons with the Patriots. He moved on to the Jaguars in 2024 and spent last year with the 49ers. His career record as a starter is 25-32.

Could QB Mac Jones wind up in New York?

The idea of it struck Simmons as funny.

“It would be funny to have Mac Jones on the Jets, too,” Simmons said. “After Sam Darnold beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, I think I’m not afraid of any demons for a Pats QB.”

Article Continues Below

One reason the Jets might have an eye on Jones is his 2026 cap hit of only $3 million. The Jets could have a viable quarterback without spending much of anything cap-wise. That would allow them other options in free agency.

And Jones makes sense for a team that obviously won’t be competing for a Super Bowl any time soon. The Jets are coming off a 3-14 season where they were rarely competitive. And they traded a pair of standout defensive pieces in lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Jones could be a bridge guy to keep the fans at least reasonably hopeful for a few wins here and there in 2026.

One problem with this rumor is the 49ers' asking price for Jones, according to The Athletic.

“I don’t know if the Jets are interested in trading for Jones or not, but I do know his price tag is higher than people might think,” Zack Rosenblatt wrote. “As in: More than just a second-round pick, which had been the buzz. That’s a high price to pay unless the Jets viewed him as a potential long-term solution.”