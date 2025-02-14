Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2025 is $50 million. Gilgeous-Alexander is a professional basketball player who stars for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is an All-Rookie Second Team player, a two-time All-NBA First Team selection, a three-time All-Star, and one of the best players in the NBA today. Here is a look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2025.

What is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2025?: $50 million (estimate)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2025 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was born on July 12, 1998, in Toronto. He attended St. Thomas More High School, where he started his basketball career.

Afterward, Gilgeous-Alexander transferred to Sir Allen MacNab High School before finally finishing his secondary education at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. As a senior, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

After establishing a solid high school stint, Gilgeous-Alexander further boosted his stock after participating in international basketball events such as Basketball Without Borders and the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit.

Before entering college, Gilgeous-Alexander was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including UNLV, Texas, Syracuse, Florida, and Kentucky. Gilgeous-Alexander committed to Florida. However, he eventually backtracked and decided to play for Kentucky instead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays for Kentucky

Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-and-done talent at the college level. During his lone season as a Wildcat, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Furthermore, Kentucky would put up a 26-11 win-loss record, advancing to as deep as the South Regional Semifinal, where they conceded to Kansas State. Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander was still crowned SEC Tournament MVP. He also made the Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is drafted and traded to Clippers

After a single season in Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility after declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

However, during the same night, the Hornets traded away Gilgeous-Alexander to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Miles Bridges and a pair of second-round draft picks. Shortly after, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year rookie deal with the Clippers. The deal was worth nearly $17 million.

During his rookie season, Gilgeous-Alexander showed a glimpse of his potential. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. For his efforts, Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is traded to the Thunder

After just a single season with the Clippers, despite showcasing his potential, Gilgeous-Alexander was a part of a blockbuster trade alongside Danilo Gallinari and a string of first-round draft picks to land Paul George in Los Angeles. Now, with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander became one of the main pieces of the rebuilding squad.

During his first season with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per outing. A season later, he improved those numbers to 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Given Gilgeous-Alexander's steady rise, the Thunder rewarded him with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $179 million.

Since then, Gilgeous-Alexander has played like the future face of the franchise. In the 2022-2023 season, he registered a career-high 31.4 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. For his efforts, Gilgeous-Alexander made his first All-Star game appearance and was part of the All-NBA First team.

In 2023-24, he averaged 30.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and a career-high 6.2 assists per game. SGA led the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference, and for his efforts, he was runner-up in NBA MVP voting to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

The Thunder won their first playoff series since 2016 with a first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, but OKC lost in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks. In 2024-25, SGA is leading the NBA in scoring average and has helped the Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays for Team Canada

Born and raised in Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander is easily one of the best basketball players in Canada. He represented the national basketball team at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18, where Gilgeous-Alexander led the Canadians to a silver-medal finish.

During the same year, he put up his best NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander once again wore the Canada national team colors at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. At the international meet, Gilgeous-Alexander registered 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game to propel Canada to a bronze medal, including a 127-118 victory over Team USA in the deciding game.

Every team that participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup received $53,000. An additional $107,000 was given to teams who made it to the second round. At the 2019 edition, bronze-medal winners received a $1.2 million bonus. As a result, it won't be surprising if Canada received at least the same amount in the recently concluded world basketball competition.

In the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, SGA led Team Canada to the quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual silver medalists France. SGA was named to the tournament's All-Second Team after averaging 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's endorsement deals

Given that Gilgeous-Alexander is among the best international basketball stars today, it isn't surprising that various brands have partnered up with the Thunder star. Back in the day, before playing in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander inked a shoe deal with Nike.

However, fast-forward to today, the All-Star is now signed to Converse. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander also has a deal with Foot Locker.

Nevertheless, did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2025 surprise you?