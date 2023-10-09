Who is the best player in the NBA?

This is a question basketball fans debate every single year, and it's one that often has no right answer. MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James are obviously amongst the best of the best, but one player cannot win his team a championship. Getting to and winning the NBA Finals is a team effort, which is why the 100th-best player in the league can hold nearly as much importance as the top player.

Across the league, the talent gap from team to team has closed dramatically, so the 2023-24 season could be the most competitive we have seen in a while. There are so many impactful and skillful basketball players across all 30 teams, which makes it difficult to narrow things down to only 100 players.

However, that is exactly what we have done here at ClutchPoints!

With preseason games beginning, the start of the regular season is right around the corner. The 2023-24 NBA season's official start date is Oct. 24, per the league's official schedule release, and we will be revealing our Top 100 rankings in groups of 10 players weekly. These rankings take into account the season each player is coming off of, their role on their team, what we have been accustomed to seeing from them and much more, so of course, this list is simply a matter of opinion.

*NOTE: Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were not included in these rankings, as they have yet to play in a regular-season game.

Not too many players remain, as we are taking a look at ten notable names, all of whom have been selected as All-Stars the last couple of seasons. Let's dive into things and break down which players rank 20th through 11th in the NBA.

20. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

2022-23 NBA season stats: 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 61.5 FG%, 37.3 3P%

What the Sacramento Kings accomplished during the 2022-23 season was remarkable. To go from missing the playoffs in 16 straight seasons to suddenly becoming a real threat in the Western Conference was unthinkable. All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis played a huge role in their success. Sabonis led the league in rebounding for the first time in his now seven-year career, plus recorded 65 double-doubles in 79 total games, the most in the NBA.

While he is not necessarily the strongest frontcourt talent, Sabonis just has a knack for being in the best position possible. He's consistently amongst the league leaders in rebounding and the Kings big man truly stabilizes things for this team due to his ability to score, facilitate, and rebound. Whereas De'Aaron Fox is the motor that starts the offense, Sabonis is the one who keeps things going and slows the pace down in the half-court. As far as impactful big men go, Sabonis is right behind Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic for being the best center in the NBA.

19. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 NBA season stats (29 games): 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 60.8 FG%, 36.8 3P%

If Zion Williamson can ever play an entire season, he can easily be a Top 10 player in this league and possibly finish with the scoring title. A complete mismatch for any opposing defender, Zion is the epitome of a player who is truly positionless. His playmaking abilities have improved since entering the league in 2019 and Williamson is looking more and more comfortable playing out on the perimeter. As far as his athleticism goes, Zion is one of those players people pay to go and see.

In the short time he spent on the court last season, the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star proved to be one of the better offensive players in the league. The only reason he is not higher on this year's list entering the 2023-24 season is because of all of the injury concerns surrounding him. The good news for Pelicans fans is that Zion is looking healthy, he looks stronger, and he seems to have a new sense of confidence surrounding his ability to remain active. All of this points towards Williamson playing 60-plus games for just the second time in his career, likely leading the team back to the postseason.

18. Brandon Ingram – SF/PF – New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 NBA season stats: 24.7 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 48.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Coming in right behind Williamson is his teammate, Brandon Ingram. Whereas Zion looks to break his opponents down by utilizing his athleticism and strength, Ingram is more of a finesse player who has one of the better jump shots in the entire league. This is not to say that he isn't athletic or strong either, as Ingram has no problem putting his head down and scoring at the rim. The fact that Ingram has only been in one All-Star Game is a complete disrespect to his game as a whole, especially since he's consistently been amongst the best scorers in the league year in and year out.

Versatility is a word that connects to numerous players throughout the league, but Ingram is truly a versatile player because he's a 6'8″ wing who can be his team's point guard. The 26-year-old has a strong handle and continues to increase his assists per game mark, as he averaged a career-high 5.8 assists during the 2022-23 season. As much as they need Williamson available to find success, Ingram is just as important to the Pelicans' chances of becoming a real threat in the Western Conference.

17. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.1 steals, 56.3 FG%

Much like Williamson and Ingram, the only reason why Anthony Davis is not inside the Top 10 of this year's list is because of injury concerns. It seems like every single game last season, Davis was heading to the locker room with some type bruise or injury. Durability has held Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers back in recent memory, which is why they have not been the same championship team they were in 2020. When he is available, Davis is arguably the best big man in the entire league because of what he can do on both ends of the floor.

While he has never led the league in rebounding, AD is more than capable of achieving this feat, and there were moments during the 2022-23 season when he was the best player in the entire NBA. It's not out of the norm for him to record 30, 40, and sometimes even 50 points in a single game. He is capable of grabbing 20-plus rebounds in a game as well, and Davis is amongst the best when it comes to blocking shots. If Davis plays upwards of 60 games this upcoming year, the Lakers will finish with a Top 4 record in the West.

16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 NBA season stats: 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 51.0 FG%, 34.5 3P%

Everyone knew that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was good, but what he did last season is something nobody really saw coming. The Oklahoma City Thunder star became one of the best offensive talents in this league, finishing the season ranking fourth in both points per game and total points scored. He was the main reason why the Thunder found themselves on the verge of the playoffs and now, he enters the 2023-24 season as a dark-horse MVP candidate.

The bottom line pertaining to SGA is that he single-handedly wins games for the Thunder. He led all players in 20-point and 30-point games this past year, plus, he did so while shooting over 50 percent from the floor. Between his length and quick first step off the dribble, there are not many players in this league who can match up with Gilgeous-Alexander. Shai is a true professional, as he goes out on the court every night and handles his business, which is very reminiscent of a young Kawhi Leonard.

15. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies

2022-23 NBA season stats: 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 46.6 FG%, 30.7 3P%

When you look at who he is on the court, Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA. How he comes back from his 25-game suspension for his incident involving a firearm will be very telling as to if the 24-year-old can truly be the face of the Memphis Grizzlies. Some players don't come back from circumstances like these, but in Morant's case, he has a chance to truly break the cycle and become an even better player than he already is. The Grizzlies are in a position where they can become true title contenders, but everything starts with Morant.

Other than Russell Westbrook, there is no guard in this league that possesses the athleticism Morant has. He utilizes this on both ends of the court and he just seems to do something new that makes your jaw drop every single night, no pun intended! A real triple-double threat with the ball in his hands, Ja can become a First Team All-NBA performer and the best point guard in the league by working on his three-point shot. If he can hit that jumper consistently and in the 34-35 percent range, he will be unstoppable.

14. De'Aaron Fox – PG – Sacramento Kings

2022-23 NBA season stats: 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 51.2 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Another quick and agile guard who has quickly cemented himself as one of the best in the league, De'Aaron Fox is right next to Sabonis in terms of raising the Kings out of the depths of the NBA standings. Fox ended up winning the league's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award, and for good reason. Whenever the Kings needed a basket, Fox was the one to step up, hitting countless clutch shots in his team's first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Fox is one of those players who truly doesn't back down from any challenge and while he is only listed at 6'3″, he plays like a 6'8″ forward when attacking the basket. His understanding of where to be on the court is what makes Sacramento's All-Star guard such a valuable player. Finishing as a Top 20 scorer in the league this past year, Fox has a chance to turn himself into a Top 10 scorer this season. The Kings are going to go as far as he is able to take them in the playoffs.

13. Donovan Mitchell – PG/SG – Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 28.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 48.4 FG%, 38.6 3P%

It's kind of crazy to think that people put Donovan Mitchell in the average All-Star category in the sense that they don't put him on the same level of superstar guards such as Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving. Mitchell has become a better scorer each of his six years in the NBA and his career year with the Cleveland Cavaliers further proves that he has what it takes to be the best scoring guard in the league. The Cavs guard is also a really stout two-way player in his own right, something many don't like to give him credit for.

Mitchell can score from anywhere on the court and he's also a much better three-point shooter than many tend to think. Quite frankly, he may just be one of the most underrated players in the entire league because the spotlight is never put on him. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell took his team's offense to new heights and they claimed the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, something they had not done without LeBron James on their roster in over two decades. With added motivation coming off their first-round playoff exit, Mitchell will once again look to have an All-NBA-like season.

12. Kawhi Leonard – SF/PF – Los Angeles Clippers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 51.2 FG%, 41.6 3P%

People have definitely forgotten that Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion with elite-level two-way skills. Just because he has been out of the lineup and injured a lot doesn't mean the Los Angeles Clippers forward can't play anymore. Getting players rest and easing them back into the rotation coming off an injury is totally understandable, but it just seems like the Clippers have been overly cautious with Leonard since he arrived in 2019. If you aren't going to play him, then why does Los Angeles even have the five-time All-Star?

This is a big year for Kawhi and the Clippers, especially since he and Paul George are entering the final guaranteed year of their contracts, as they both own player options for the 2024-25 season that they can opt out of next summer. Leonard is a Top 5 perimeter defender in the league and when he gets it going, there is no stopping Kawhi's mid-range jumper. If the Clippers need to hold him out of practices in order to recover and be healthy, that's fine, but they cannot afford to have him sit out of games anymore. The 2023-24 season has a chance to be one of Leonard's best if he can play 60-plus games.

11. Jimmy Butler – SF/PF – Miami Heat

2022-23 NBA season stats: 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 53.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%

Jimmy Butler is the character of all characters in the NBA. He truly doesn't care what people think about him simply because he knows what he's capable of achieving. If you need an example of this, look no further than his Media Day antics. After carrying an injured Miami Heat team all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020, he took the 8-seeded Heat to the Finals this past year. Butler is on the cusp of becoming a champion, but he just needs a little extra help from his teammates.

When it comes to big moments on offense or defense, Butler is one of the best in the NBA. There's nothing he can't do on the floor, as even his three-point shot, which was virtually non-existent during the regular season, looked deadly in the playoffs. Butler's value is unmatched and he's absolutely one of the best competitors we've seen in this era. All he needs at this point is a ring to prove the doubters wrong. Then again, Butler really doesn't care what people think about him so a ring won't define his career accomplishments.