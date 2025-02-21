Tim Duncan's net worth in 2025 is $130 million. Duncan is a retired NBA player who played his entire career for the San Antonio Spurs. He is a five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, 15-time All-Star, and a Rookie of the Year winner. Let's take a closer look at Tim Duncan's net worth in 2025.

What is Tim Duncan's net worth in 2025?: $130 million (estimate)

Tim Duncan's net worth in 2025 is $130 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. With that kind of money, it's not difficult to see why Duncan might want an upgrade from his $945K home in Spicewood, Texas.

Tim Duncan was born on April 25, 1976, in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. As good as Duncan is in basketball, the Big Fundamental's first love wasn't basketball. Instead, it was swimming.

Initially, Duncan was aiming to become an Olympic swimmer like his sisters, who were both accomplished at the sport. However, when Hurricane Hugo hit the island, Duncan was forced to swim in the ocean. Unfortunately, Duncan's fear of sharks led him to fall out of his love for swimming.

Despite losing interest in swimming, Duncan was led to playing basketball. He attended St. Dunstan Episcopal High School. Duncan showed potential at St. Dunstan. This led him to earn the attention of Dave Odom, who coached Wake Forest.

In four seasons with the Demon Deacons, Duncan accumulated averages of 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. In the NCAA, Duncan earned various awards, including two ACC Player of the Year Awards, Chip Hilton Player of the Year, three NABC Defensive Player of the Year Awards, two-time Consensus First Team All-American, and Consensus National College Player of the Year.

Tim Duncan drafted first overall by Spurs

After four years at Wake Forest, Duncan declared for the 1997 NBA Draft. He was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. Shortly after, Duncan inked a three-year deal with the Spurs worth at least $10 million. As early as his rookie season, Duncan immediately made his presence felt in the NBA.

He averaged 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game to become Rookie of the Year. At the same time, Duncan also made his first All-Star appearance, becoming only one of 45 players to make the All-Star Game during their rookie seasons.

Just a season later, Duncan missed the All-Star selection but still registered similar numbers. However, Duncan would become the focal point of the Spurs' campaign during the 1998-99 season.

The Big Fundamental led the Spurs over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers before finishing off the New York Knicks in five games in the Finals. Duncan won his first NBA championship and was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

Tim Duncan takes less money to re-sign with Spurs

After establishing himself in the NBA, Duncan became a free agent in the 2000 offseason. Although he was initially enticed by a six-year, $67.5 million offer from the Orlando Magic, the Spurs big man opted to re-sign with the Spurs on a three-year, $32.6 million deal.

With Duncan staying in San Antonio, he certainly felt right at home by winning back-to-back MVP Awards in 2002 and 2003. In 2003, he also led the Spurs to another NBA championship and his second Finals MVP. After the 2002-03 season, the Spurs rewarded Duncan with a seven-year, $122 million contract.

Since then, Duncan continued to deliver for the Spurs organization. He helped deliver two more NBA championships in 2005 and 2007, with the former seeing him also win his third Finals MVP. After winning his fourth NBA title, Duncan exercised his $19 million player option before terminating his contract with the Spurs to sign a fresh two-year veteran contract worth $40 million.

Since signing a fresh deal, Duncan remained as one of the league's elite power forwards for several seasons. In 2012, Duncan signed a three-year, $30.4 million contract extension with the Spurs. During the 2012-13 season, he helped the team return to the NBA Finals before conceding to the Miami Heat in seven games.

However, in the following year, Duncan and the Spurs exacted revenge by defeating the Heat in five games, winning his fifth and final NBA championship.

One season later, Duncan signed his final contract in the NBA by inking a two-year, $10.85 million contract. The five-time NBA champion played his final season in the NBA during the 2015-16 season. Duncan finished his NBA career with averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. In 2020, Duncan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tim Duncan's Team USA stint

Apart from playing for the Spurs, Duncan also represented Team USA internationally. Although he never became an Olympic swimmer, Duncan still made the Olympic games as a basketball player. He was part of the USA basketball team that finished with the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

It's unknown how much Duncan received. However, athletes can get paid at least $15,000 for winning a bronze medal. Duncan also wore the national team colors at the 1994 Goodwill Games, 1995 Summer Universiade, and the 1999 and 2003 editions of the FIBA Americas Championship.

Tim Duncan's assistant coaching stint

With Duncan hanging up his sneakers, he didn't totally veer away from basketball. In fact before the 2019-20 season, Duncan returned to the Spurs organization as part of the team's coaching staff. Assistant coaches can make at least $100,000 and as much as $1 million on an annual basis.

Duncan made his NBA head coaching debut on March 3, 2020, when Gregg Popovich missed the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The two-time MVP snatched a 104-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

However, Duncan would then step down from his assistant coaching position after just one season. With Duncan as an assistant coach, the Spurs went 32-39. In fact, Popovich also voiced out that coaching just wasn't for the Big Fundamental. However, rumors persist that Duncan might return to the Spurs in some fashion to help mentor rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Tim Duncan's endorsement deals

Given Duncan's reputation as The Big Fundamental, it isn't surprising that major brands have collaborated with the Spurs legend. In the past, Duncan had a shoe deal with Nike before moving on to Adidas. Aside from shoe deals, Duncan also earned sponsorship deals with AT&T and Bridgestone. According to Forbes, Duncan earned $2 million from endorsement deals in 2012.

Tim Duncan's business ventures

In 2013, during the same year he took the Spurs to the NBA Finals, Duncan launched the BlackJack Speed Shop. BlackJack Speed Shop specializes in auto customization. As of this writing, Duncan's shop currently has two branches in Texas, one in San Antonio and another in New Braunfels.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tim Duncan's net worth in 2025?