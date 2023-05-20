A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The last time the San Antonio Spurs picked first overall in the NBA Draft was in 1997. They used that pick to select Wake Forest University standout Tim Duncan, who later on became one of the greatest power forwards of all time. The Spurs are the proud owners of the No. 1 overall pick yet again for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, and at this point, their eyes are fixed on 19-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Fittingly, it now appears that Duncan is set to return to San Antonio to aid in the transition of Wembanyama into the NBA. The young French star is widely considered a generational talent, and the fact that he’s going to be mentored by an all-time great further improves Wemby’s chances of making a significant impact on the league early on. Duncan is expected to serve as Wembanyama’s mentor throughout the 2023-24 season, and possibly, beyond. This report comes via NBA insider Marc Stein.

Much like Duncan, the 7-foot-2 Wembanyama also plays the power forward/center position. Wemby does not exactly replicate Duncan’s game in that this young man is a true unicorn — he’s simply unlike any other player we’ve seen in the past. With a Hall of Famer like Duncan guiding him — not to mention, possibly the greatest Spurs player in franchise history — the sky is going to be the limit for Victor Wembanyama.

As for Duncan, he will be re-joining Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff after stepping down as an assistant coach back in 2020. The 15-time All-Star did not last long during his first stint as an assistant, with Duncan deciding to leave his post after just four months. Apparently, he just couldn’t let the opportunity to mentor a guy like Wembanyama slip away.