Plenty more where that came from...

Netflix recently announced that it will have two more Harlan Coben adaptations after the success of Fool Me Once, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming platform will adapt two of the author's novels, Missing You and Run Away, into limited series. Both will be produced by Quay Street Productions. Coben will also serve as executive producer through Final Twist Productions, his company.

Netflix announced the limited series after Fool Me Once was released globally in Jan. 1, and according to the streamer, “amassed 61 million views globally in its first two weeks, reaching the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide.”

The two novels will be the ninth and 10th screen adaptations from Coben's creative partnership with the streaming platform. According to the author, the deal included 14 novel to series adaptations. Aside from Fool Me Once and the two upcoming novels, there are seven others available on Netflix: 2020's The Stranger, The Woods (Polish); 2021's The Innocent (Spanish), Gone For Good (French), Stay Close, 2022's Hold Tight (Polish) and 2023's Shelter.

While 2018's Safe is also a Coben novel, Netflix was only its distributor and the adaptation is not part of the overall deal.

Filming for Miss You will begin in the spring in the UK.

Missing You follows the story of Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh disappeared 11 years ago. The plot description reads: “Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Run Away tells Simon's story who seemed to have a picture perfect life with a loving wife and children, great job and a beautiful home. The description continues: “But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

“But it turns out she is not alone. An argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”