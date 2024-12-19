In 2025, Netflix will release America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, a docuseries exploring how Jerry Jones transformed the Dallas Cowboys into a global sports juggernaut, per BleacherReport. From his bold purchase of the franchise in 1989 to assembling one of the NFL's most iconic teams, Jones’ calculated risks reshaped football and business alike. The series promises a deep dive into the Cowboys’ meteoric rise during the 1990s, culminating in three Super Bowl championships.

Helmed by Emmy-winning directors Chapman and Maclain Way, known for Untold and Wild Wild Country, the series combines first-hand accounts and previously unseen footage. Interviews include Jones, legendary players such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Deion Sanders, as well as head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. Beyond the gridiron, political and cultural heavyweights like President George W. Bush, Nike founder Phil Knight, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch offer unique perspectives on the Cowboys’ influence.

From Championships to Modern-Day Stars

While the Cowboys dominated the NFL during the ‘90s, the franchise’s impact extends far beyond those glory days. Despite struggles to replicate their past success, Dallas remains a cultural and financial powerhouse. The team consistently draws massive audiences and boasts some of the league’s brightest stars, including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Produced in partnership with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Stardust Frames Productions, the series promises an unfiltered look at the Cowboys' evolution. It examines the business moves that made them the world’s most valuable sports franchise and the dramatic on-field moments that secured their legacy. For fans of football, business innovation, or American culture, America’s Team offers a compelling narrative of risk, reward, and relentless ambition.