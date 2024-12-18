Every year, dating back to 1975, a magazine called Texas Monthly selects someone to grant their highest dishonor, an award called the ‘Bum Steer of the Year.’ This award goes to who or what the magazine dictates as the worst of Texas each year. In the 2024 edition, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones won, earning his second-ever ‘Bum Steer of the Year' award.

Jones won the award in 2020 as well, co-owning the award with the Texas Longhorns football program.

Now, the magazine details why Jones was selected, noting reasons such as his lack of free agency action, coaching decisions, and the team's constant postseason blunders under him.

Although Jones won an award this season, it doesn't appear his Cowboys will join him in hoisting any hardware this year.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys having worst season since 2021

Though their regular-season play has frequently paired with postseason demise, this year has been a bit abnormal.

There was warranted hype around the Cowboys entering 2024. They were coming into the year off their third straight 12-win season.

Of those three seasons, Dallas ranked within the top-3 highest-scoring offenses in the league.

2021: 530 points for (1st)

530 points for (1st) 2022: 467 points for (3rd)

467 points for (3rd) 2023: 509 points for (1st)

With three games left on their schedule, the 2024 Cowboys' offense has scored 298 points, ranking 19th in the NFL.

Though the season hasn't concluded, that would be the worst ending for a Cowboys offense since 2018 when they scored 339 points in a season, ranking 22nd in the league.

Unlike 2018, however, it doesn't appear that the Cowboys will be appearing in the postseason, let alone the divisional round.

Sitting at 6-8 with three games left, they remain on the bubble of the playoffs, holding a minuscule chance of advancing. There's a less than 1% chance they make it, but the gates are still technically open.

And while Jones gets to add to his personal trophy case after winning his second ‘Bum Steer of the Year' award, the Cowboys will remain hopeful for hardware.

However, the Cowboys might be okay with letting Jones win his award, given the context behind what it takes to be awarded ‘Bum Steer of the Year.'