Which Addams Family member will give Wednesday a run for her money?

Netflix is developing a Wednesday spinoff around Uncle Fester, Bloomberg reported.

The Addams family is going to have one more member with their own series. In the Netflix show, Uncle Fester is played by Fred Armisen. The news site said that the project is still in its very early working stage. The show's story, writers and most likely other cast members have not been announced. Amazon owns the rights to The Addams Family and is on board for the series.

It's no surprise that Netflix is working on a spinoff from Wednesday. The series is the streaming platform's most popular English language show with over 250 million views just last year, according to Comicbook.com.

Uncle Fester 101

There have been six actors who've played Uncle Fester on TV, stage and film. Jacky Coogan first played the bald, hunched and unhinged-smile man in the 1964 television series The Addams Family. Christopher Lloyd then added his own flair in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values feature films.

In the direct-to-video movie Addams Family Reuniion, Uncle Fester was played by Michael Roberds. On stage for The Addams Family Broadway musical, Kevin Chamberlain originated the role, for which he was nominated for a 2010 Tony as Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.

Fester has the ability to generate electricity. In the 1991 film (starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston), he develops amnesia and regains his memory when he is struck by lightning. However, in other adaptations it never fully explains how he came to have that power. In the Netflix series, he revived the near-dead Thing (Victor Dorobantu's hands) by shooting it with lightning from his hands. He's characterized as being able to withstand lightning and blunt force trauma.

In the 1960s sitcom, Fester was Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones in the Netflix series) maternal uncle. However, from the 1970s to the present, he now is Gomez's brother. He and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) have a close relationship. Nevertheless, he envies the Addams couple and is often engaged in schemes trying to find love.

Even though he looks menacing and behave somewhat erratically (even for an Addams), he has great respect and affection for his family. In Wednesday, he's portrayed by Armisen as a lovable rogue. In an episode, he showed up at Nevermore Academy to hide out from the law. He also said that he kept Gomez on his toes by falling “from the ceiling, with a dagger clutched between my teeth.”

The audience will see more of Uncle Fester in the second season of Wednesday. There are no dates yet as to when it will be released, but season two will begin production next spring moving from Romania to Ireland.

Star Jenna Ortega will be a producer in the upcoming season. She said, “with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So, I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative.”

“We've decided we want to lean into the horror more. We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark,” Ortega added.