Netflix's Wednesday may be packing up from Romania and moving to Ireland for season 2. It reportedly will start shooting in April 2024.

Netflix's Wednesday is set to go to Ireland for season two, Deadline reported exclusively.

Although the show is set in the fictional town of Jericho, Vermont, Wednesday's season one was filmed in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022. For its second installment, it's reportedly heading for Ireland. There has been no confirmation, but production will supposedly start in April 2024.

The Jenna Ortega-led series provided a tourism boost while it was shooting in Romania as its set became a major attraction. However, logistical issues prompted the crew to film elsewhere.

While no details have been provided as to how season 2 is going to proceed, Ortega has said that the show will focus more on the horror elements and less on the love story. “We've decided we want to lean into the horror more. We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark,” she stated.

Ortega is set to become a producer for season of Wednesday. The show is currently Netflix's number one English-language series, with 252 million views. Stranger Things' season 4 came in second with 140.7 million.

If Wednesday does end up going to Ireland, the country is home to a number of castles that can double for Nevermore Academy. The atmosphere of the iconic Cliffs of Moher will be the perfect location for a show that plans to lean on horror.

The school was set in Cantacuzino Castle, located in the Carpathian Mountains, Romania. The academy's interior was shot in the historic Palatul Monteoru, in downtown Bucharest. The entire town of Jericho was built on Buftea Studios.