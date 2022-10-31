Netflix makes weird decision to re-cast leading actor in The Witcher

Popular Netflix show The Witcher will be renewed for a fourth season but without its leading actor Henry Cavill as Geralt gets re-casted.

Henry Cavill is back as Superman in DC films, but his return to the role of the Man of Steel comes with a great price for fans. As various scheduling conflicts would arise due to having to reprise his role as Superman, Cavill is expected not to be able to join in Netflix’s production of the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher adaptation. Due to Netflix having their own production schedule to meet, they cannot work around Cavill’s demanding schedule, and thus had to move on without him if they wanted to meet their production deadlines.

That being said, Netflix chose Liam Hemsworth to fill the very big shoes of Henry Cavill’s spectacular portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. Hemsworth doesn’t only not share any resemblance with Cavill, Netflix is now dealing with an actor that looks even younger than the original actor for Geralt. We don’t know yet what will happen between Season 3 and Season 4 to explain the changes, but we’re assuming that the shows will just progress chronologically. Whatever happens by the end of Season 3, Geralt will suddenly transform into an even younger-looking version of himself in Season 4.

Of course, some fans are upset about the change, as Cavill really fitted well in the monster-slaying role. Liam Hemsworth is just as big a fan of The Witcher as Cavill was, though, so we’re sure he’ll give his all to do justice to the character. We still remember when Henry Cavill was first announced as Geralt of Rivia, people hated the idea because Geralt was supposed to be an old man. But Netflix made it work. We hope they can do the same for Liam’s version of Geralt.