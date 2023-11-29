Somehow, Netflix reassembled the ensemble of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for its anime series. A new behind-the-scenes video shows the cast returning to their iconic roles.

In a new video posted on Netflix's X account, the likes of Winstead, Evans, and more are seen in a studio. “This is amazing today. I get to act with everybody. It's great,” Winstead says.

Alison Pill is seen saying her dialogue with her signature dry monotone delivery. It's fun seeing clips of Winstead acting out the motions Ramona is making in the Scott Pilgrim anime.

Spoiler alert: Will Forte is in the Netflix anime. He plays an “old” version of the titular character. Forte gives a confessional in the clip, saying, “The first time I saw the Scott Pilgrim movie, I loved it. This is one that got away from me. But I got it, I finally got it and I'm very excited to be a part of this.”

He added, “I'm a huge fan of Michael Cera, and so much older than him that it makes me feel younger to be somehow commingled in my mind with him. It's kind of like I'm a vampire sucking the life force out of him, making myself younger by being attached to him.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a Netflix anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels. Edgar Wright previously adapted the series in his 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The main cast, who have all gone on to big things, returned including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and more.