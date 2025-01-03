The Netflix show The Circle is all about making connections and building alliances. In some cases, players have connected not only in the game but in real life. While finding a romantic connection is not the purpose of the show, it has happened for a few lucky contestants. Season 7 stars Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards announced their engagement on New Year’s Day after meeting on the show a year ago.

The two made an announcement in a joint Instagram post. They were seen in front of a heart-shaped arch of roses with a neon sign that said, “Will you marry me?” Jadejha captioned the post with the short and sweet message, “Here’s to forever with you.”

In early 2024, Darian and Jadejha, who were both cast in the seventh season of the American adaptation of The Circle, flew to Atlanta to film the show. Both decided to play as themselves even though they had the option to “catfish” as someone else. This allowed them to connect almost instantly as the game started. Almost all of their time together on the season was spent flirting until Darian was eliminated more than halfway through the season.

As his final moment on the show, Darian wanted to spend his one and only in-person visit with Jadejha. The chemistry between the two could clearly be seen on screen, and they sealed the moment with a sweet kiss.

Both Darian and Jadejha shared their experiences in an exclusive interview with Parade.

“But there was a very short period of time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is going a little too well. What if this is a dad playing his son, or what if this is his current girlfriend playing him? Dang, I don't even get a chance for him in real life because he's already got a girlfriend!' So, I did freak out a little bit. It was crazy. I would have never met him in real life. I mean, I'm sure that now that I know him, we have a lot of close ties where we definitely could have crossed paths before and just never thought about it. Sometimes you really do just have to meet the right person at the right time,” she said.

“As soon as I walked in the room, I was like, ‘First of all, she's real. Damn!' She's real beautiful, pretty. Wow.' So, we get to talking. The chemistry seemed to be there. And we just started locking the eyes. There's a lot of blushing and stuff going on. And the moment presented itself. And then both just went in, and there we go,” he added.

Before joining The Circle, Darian had already made a name for himself on social media. The Alcorn State University alumnus had gone viral on social media after his 6th-grade class mispronounced his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., as “Apple Fried Apple.”

The video gained millions of views, and Apple Fried Apple has since been made into a youth organization that introduces students to Black Greek Life and HBCUs. Jadejha is also a member of a D9 organization. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.