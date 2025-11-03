The Minnesota Vikings scored a morale-boosting win over the Detroit Lions, 27-24, at Ford Field on Sunday behind the heroics of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who returned from an ankle injury.

The Vikings improved to 4-4 and bounced back in a big way after two straight losses. The Lions, on the other hand, dropped to 5-3 and suffered their first loss at home.

McCarthy went 14-of-25 for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a nine-yard rush in the third quarter to extend their lead to double digits. He also made a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Nalor with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, which sealed the win for the Vikings.

After the contest, Fox Sports analyst and NFL legend Tom Brady named him the LFG Player of the Game. The 22-year-old McCarthy, however, perhaps got too excited.

“Thank you so much, Tom. Appreciate it. Let's f****** go! Come on!” said the young signal-caller after the interview.

J.J. McCarthy hit Tom Brady’s “Let’s F*cking Go!” after beating the Lions 😳 pic.twitter.com/g4ip9cF0yd — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 2, 2025

It's hard to blame him for feeling hyped. After all, they beat a squad that many believe will battle for the NFC crown anew. He also performed well in his return to Michigan, where he starred for three years. It's worth noting that Brady also played for the Wolverines.

It was only the third game of McCarthy in his maiden campaign, as he missed several weeks due to an ankle sprain. He sat out his entire rookie year due to a torn meniscus.

The impressive victory over the Vikings was exactly what the doctor ordered.

“It was awesome. When you’re hurt, being on IR (injured reserve) last year, and being out for five weeks, it absolutely kills me not being out there with those guys because I love every single one of them,” said McCarthy in a report from the Associated Press.

“I know they got my back and I’ve got theirs the rest of the way.”

If he stays healthy, don't be surprised if the Vikings go on a run in the coming weeks.