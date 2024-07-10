The Netherlands' preparations for their Euro 2024 semi-final against England faced unexpected hurdles when their train journey to Dortmund was canceled. Ronald Koeman and his team were set to travel from Wolfsburg to Dortmund on Tuesday, but a blockage on the train tracks forced a change in plans.

The Dutch squad had to quickly adapt to the situation. They received a police escort to the airport and were scheduled to fly to Dortmund at 8.20 pm local time. This change in travel plans also led to the cancellation of the planned press conference with Koeman and defender Nathan Ake. Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate's England team had already arrived in Dortmund, having traveled by plane earlier.

UEFA issued an update confirming the disruption, stating, “Due to disruption of the Netherlands planned team travel to Dortmund, their arrival time has been significantly delayed, and therefore no MD-1 press conference will take place. Footage from an interview with the head coach Ronald Koeman will be made available [on Tuesday evening] on the UEFA Media Channel.”

The Dutch team was initially scheduled to travel by train, a plan that would have allowed them some downtime during the journey. However, the unexpected blockage on the tracks required swift adjustments. The players remained in their hotel, resting for two to two-and-a-half hours while waiting for the new travel arrangements. Although unplanned, this delay gave them an opportunity to rest in a more comfortable setting compared to the train.

Ronald Koeman's response to Netherlands' travel disruption

Speaking to NOS, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman explained that the train delay was caused by a bird. Despite the odd reason for the delay, Koeman remained positive and assured that the disruption would not affect their performance on Wednesday.

“Strange, but no problem at all. We were in the bus in front of the hotel, we hadn't left yet. The players were able to rest for two to two-and-a-half hours in the hotel. Otherwise, they would have had to do that on the train. In the end, the trip was shorter than by train. So it was better to get here this way. It's fine,” he said.

Koeman's calm and collected response aims to keep his team's focus intact. The Netherlands will need all their concentration and energy to face England, a formidable opponent led by Gareth Southgate. England's team, already settled in Dortmund, will be looking to capitalize on any advantage they can get from the Netherlands' disrupted schedule.

The Dutch team hopes that their revised travel arrangements won't negatively impact their preparations for the crucial match. The stakes are incredibly high, with both teams eyeing a spot in the final. The Netherlands' ability to adapt and overcome this challenge will be tested as they step onto the field.

England, on the other hand, has had a smooth journey to Dortmund. Gareth Southgate's squad will be well-rested and ready for the challenge. The Three Lions are known for their strong defense and quick counter-attacks, which have been key to their success in the tournament so far. Southgate will be counting on his star players to deliver a stellar performance against the Dutch side.

The other semi-final saw Spain beat France 2-1 to reach their second European final in three editions. Both France and Spain showed exceptional skill and determination throughout the competition, providing an exciting encounter.

Despite the unexpected travel issues, Ronald Koeman and his Netherlands team remain focused on their goal. Their semi-final clash against England promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested match. Both teams are well-prepared and determined to advance to the final, making it a must-watch event for football enthusiasts everywhere. The Netherlands' resilience and adaptability will be crucial as they aim to overcome the disruption and secure a spot in the Euro 2024 final.